Topics

Adobe Illustrator
Animation
Apple
Aseprite
Bash
Bounce Rate
CMS
CSS
Cartoons
Chrome
Chrome DevTools
Chrome Extensions
Code
Color
Computers
Crypto
Database
Design
Design Systems
Favicons
Game Development
Games
Gamification
Gatsby
General
Git
GitHub
HTML
Hardware
Humor
Internet
JAMstack
JavaScript
Mac
Markdown
Metadata
NPM
NVM
Netlify
Next.js
Node.js
Notifications
On-Page SEO
Operating System
Opinion
Performance
Performance Optimization
Personal Hotspot
Pixel Art
PostgreSQL
Premiere Pro
Productivity
React
Regex
Regular Expressions (RegEx)
Reviews
SEO
SSR
SVG
Security
Server
Snippets
Software
Standards
Stocks
Terminal
Tool
Tools
Tools & Services
Typography
Unity
VSCode
Vim
Visual Studio Code
Web Platform
Windows
iPhone
macOS
501

The CSS type selector

April 21st, 2021

The CSS id selector

March 24th, 2021

The CSS Universal Selector (*)

March 23rd, 2021

What is Data Normalization?

March 22nd, 2021

The CSS calc() function

March 21st, 2021

The CSS class selector

March 20th, 2021

How to Backup iPhone on Mac with Finder (quickly)

March 19th, 2021

[Video] How to Fix the Grayscale Color Problem in Adobe Illustrator

March 13th, 2021

[Video] How to Edit Artboard Size in Adobe Illustrator

March 12th, 2021

[Video] Reset Adobe Premiere Pro Preferences to Default Settings

March 11th, 2021

[Video] How to Remove Harsh S Sounds in Adobe Premiere Pro (DeEss)

March 10th, 2021

[Video] How to Style Input Placeholder Text with CSS

March 9th, 2021

GatsbyJS: Something went wrong installing the "sharp" module (fix)

March 8th, 2021

[Video] How to add Text Gradient Color with CSS

March 8th, 2021

[Video] How to Toggle Functions Based on Different Event Types in JavaScript

March 7th, 2021

[Video] Detect Double Clicks With JavaScript

March 6th, 2021

[Video] Remove White Spaces in String with JavaScript & RegEx

March 5th, 2021

[Video] Convert a String to Uppercase with JavaScript

March 3rd, 2021

[Video] How to Detect Clicks Outside of An Element With JavaScript

March 2nd, 2021

[Video] Run Function After a Specified Amount of Time with JavaScript

March 1st, 2021

[Video] Disable JavaScript in Google Chrome

February 1st, 2021

Regex: find every HTML tag in a document

January 19th, 2021

Regex: Find Every Line that Ends with a Specific Word

January 18th, 2021

Regex: Find Every Line that Begins with a Specific Word

January 17th, 2021

What is the “Consolidation Phase” in the Crypto or Stock Market?

January 16th, 2021

VSCode: Insert Cursor at the Beginning of Every Line

January 15th, 2021

VSCode: Insert Cursor at the End of Every Line (Mass Edit Mode)

January 14th, 2021

CSS Named Colors List

January 13th, 2021

How to use Hex Colors in CSS

January 12th, 2021

How to use HSL and HSLa Colors in CSS

January 11th, 2021

How the CSS Box Sizing Property Works

January 10th, 2021

How to change your Next.js Server Port (3000) in Local Development

January 9th, 2021

How to use the HTML <link> Media Attribute to Load CSS

January 8th, 2021

How to use the CSS Preload Hint to Boost Website Performance

January 7th, 2021

CSS Shorthand Properties

January 6th, 2021

Margin vs Padding in CSS — What’s the Difference?

January 5th, 2021

How to use the CSS Padding Property

January 4th, 2021

How to use Burst Mode on iPhone 11 and 11 Pro Camera

January 3rd, 2021

How to Design a Simple & Beautiful UI Card for your Website

January 2nd, 2021

RGB vs. RGBa colors in CSS (what, why, how)

January 1st, 2021

How to QUICKLY open iPhone’s Camera app from the lock screen

December 31st, 2020

How to set a Gradient Background Color with CSS

December 30th, 2020

How to put elements at the bottom of its container with CSS

December 29th, 2020

How to use the CSS @import rule

December 28th, 2020

How to use the CSS font-variant Property (for small caps)

December 27th, 2020

How to use the CSS font-style Property

December 26th, 2020

How to use the CSS font-stretch Property

December 25th, 2020

Why is it called a “font family”?

December 24th, 2020

How to Highlight Matching Opening & Closing Tags in VSCode

December 23rd, 2020

How to Convert HEIC to JPG on Mac (using Preview)

December 22nd, 2020

How to Convert HEIC to JPG on Mac with Automator

December 21st, 2020

What are HEIC images?

December 20th, 2020

How to Change Your Code Font in VSCode

December 19th, 2020

How to Change the File Icon Theme in VSCode

December 18th, 2020

Visual Studio vs. Visual Studio Code (VSCode)?

December 17th, 2020

The Most Important VSCode Keyboard Shortcut

December 16th, 2020

How to Change VSCode Default Settings UI to settings.json

December 15th, 2020

How to Always Show Hidden Files in Finder (macOS)

December 14th, 2020

How to Close Apps on iPhone 11

December 13th, 2020

How to Reset User Settings in Visual Studio Code

December 12th, 2020

How to Change Your Terminal Prompt Name on macOS

December 11th, 2020

How to CD to a Directory with Spaces in the Name (Bash)

December 10th, 2020

How to 100% Clear your Terminal

December 9th, 2020

How to Adjust Kerning with CSS (Typography)

December 8th, 2020

What is Kerning in Typography?

December 7th, 2020

What Does “504 Gateway Time-out” Mean?

December 6th, 2020

How to Change Canvas Size in Aseprite

December 5th, 2020

How to Render JSON-LD Data in Next.js (ReactJS)

December 4th, 2020

How to Import and Use Any Color Palette in Aseprite

December 3rd, 2020

How to Create a Custom Color Palette in Aseprite

December 2nd, 2020

How to Save & Load a Custom Color Palette in Aseprite

December 1st, 2020

How to Fill your Canvas with a Specific Color with JavaScript

November 30th, 2020

How to Toggle Zen Mode in Visual Studio Code

November 29th, 2020

What’s the difference between null and undefined in JavaScript?

November 28th, 2020

Function vs. Method — What’s the Difference?

November 27th, 2020

How to use the HTML <figcaption> Element

November 26th, 2020

How to use Custom Attributes in HTML

November 25th, 2020

How to use the HTML Defer Attribute

November 24th, 2020

What is 403 Forbidden?

November 23rd, 2020

Netlify, Quick Fix for Missing SSL/HTTPS on www domain

November 22nd, 2020

Font vs Typeface? What’s the Difference?

November 21st, 2020

What is SVG and what should you use it for?

November 20th, 2020

How to Browse Privately with Chrome Incognito Mode

November 19th, 2020

How to See Your Internet Connection Speed via Chrome DevTools

November 18th, 2020

How to Reduce Image File Sizes with ImageOptim (macOS)

November 17th, 2020

How to Flip Sprites Horizontally or Vertically in Aseprite

November 16th, 2020

A Practical Shortcut to Use the Eyedropper Tool in Aseprite

November 15th, 2020

An Awesome Shortcut to Erase Pixels in Aseprite

November 14th, 2020

How to Replace a Color Everywhere in Aseprite

November 13th, 2020

How to Find an Exact String With JavaScript

November 12th, 2020

Git vs. GitHub

November 11th, 2020

Why you should use Real Web Fonts on Your Website

November 10th, 2020

Readability vs. Legibility in Typography — what’s the difference?

November 9th, 2020

How to Close a Modal Window when users Click Outside it, with vanilla JavaScript

November 8th, 2020

How to use the HTML target Attribute

November 7th, 2020

JavaScript Comparison Operators

November 6th, 2020

How to use Mac’s Spotlight Search for Quick Currency Conversion

November 5th, 2020

How to see your Mac’s Reboot History

November 4th, 2020

Use GitLens to Explore your Git History in VS Code

November 3rd, 2020

Hue vs. Color (a Quick Explanation)

November 2nd, 2020

How to Highlight Current Page Menu Item with vanilla JavaScript

November 1st, 2020

How to Set Up a Local Live Server in Visual Studio Code

October 31st, 2020

How to Remove node_modules from Repo (after adding .gitignore file)

October 30th, 2020

Why you should always make SMALL Git Commits

October 29th, 2020

How to Hide or Show Line Numbers in Visual Studio Code

October 28th, 2020

How to create (initialize) a local Git Repository

October 27th, 2020

How to create package.json fast (skip the questions)

October 26th, 2020

What should you put in your Gitignore File?

October 25th, 2020

How Completely Uninitialize (Remove) Git from your Project

October 24th, 2020

How to get all Data Values from a URL with JavaScript

October 23rd, 2020

How to Remove Elements from the DOM with ES6 JavaScript

October 22nd, 2020

How to Show Only Hidden Files in Mac Terminal

October 21st, 2020

How to Remove All Spaces in a String with JavaScript

October 20th, 2020

How to Inline Style JSX (React) with CSS

October 19th, 2020

How to Show All Hidden Files inside Mac Terminal

October 18th, 2020

How to Run a Function After a Specified Amount of Time, with JavaScript

October 17th, 2020

How to Create Git Aliases (shortcuts) in Gitconfig (macOS)

October 16th, 2020

How to Style Input Placeholder Text with CSS

October 15th, 2020

How to Add Items to an Object with Vanilla JavaScript

October 14th, 2020

How to Clear Form Fields on Submit with JavaScript

October 13th, 2020

NPX vs. NPM

October 12th, 2020

Split View Not Working on macOS Mojave (Quick Fix)

October 11th, 2020

How to Quickly Double Your Mac’s Battery Life

October 10th, 2020

How to Reset Adobe Premiere Pro Preferences to Default Settings

October 9th, 2020

How to Fix Blurry Graphics in Unity

October 8th, 2020

How to use the HTML rel="noopener" attribute (important for security)

October 7th, 2020

A quick way to find out how much Disk Space your node_modules take up (on Mac Linux or Windows)

October 6th, 2020

How to Find Your Mac Serial Number (Quickly)

October 5th, 2020

How to Open Mac’s Home Directory in Finder via Terminal

October 4th, 2020

How to Open Mac’s Root Directory in Finder via Terminal

October 3rd, 2020

How to Remove the Floating Screenshot Preview Thumbnail in macOS

October 2nd, 2020

How to Use Your Mac’s Emoji Keyboard (in 1 second)

October 1st, 2020

How to Combine Multiple Finder Windows into One Window Tab System (macOS)

September 30th, 2020

How to Create and Open a .bashrc file with the macOS Terminal

September 29th, 2020

Git error Fatal: remote origin already exists (Quick Fix)

September 28th, 2020

How to use the HTML <meta> Element

September 27th, 2020

4 Ways to Open Your Mac Terminal

September 26th, 2020

Links vs. Buttons — when should you use which?

September 25th, 2020

How to add a Text Gradient Color with CSS

September 24th, 2020

How to use the HTML <noscript> Element

September 23rd, 2020

How to use HTML Lists (<ul>, <ol>, <dl>)

September 22nd, 2020

How to use the HTML <br> Element

September 21st, 2020

How to Display All Folder Sizes in Finder (macOS)

September 20th, 2020

How to Download Files from the Web with Terminal (macOS)

September 19th, 2020

How to Set the default Finder folder on Mac

September 18th, 2020

How to see your Mac System Uptime in Terminal (macOS)

September 17th, 2020

The Quickest Way to Force Quit Frozen Mac Apps

September 16th, 2020

macOS Mojave: How to Make Your Mouse Cursor Bigger

September 15th, 2020

How to Show your User’s Home Folder in Finder’s Sidebar (macOS)

September 14th, 2020

How to use Airdrop to Send Files on Mac Devices

September 13th, 2020

How to Change Desktop Wallpaper Images on Mac

September 12th, 2020

How to Stop Your Mac from Automatically Downloading Updates

September 11th, 2020

How to Disable Mac Screenshot Shadows in macOS Mojave & Catalina

September 10th, 2020

How to Increase Your Terminal Font Size on Mac

September 9th, 2020

How to Change Your Mac’s Default Screenshot Directory

September 8th, 2020

How to use the HTML href Attribute

September 7th, 2020

How to use HTML Attributes

September 6th, 2020

How to Escape HTML Characters

September 5th, 2020

How the Return Statement works in JavaScript

September 4th, 2020

How to type tilde ~ on a Scandinavian Mac Keyboard

September 3rd, 2020

How to use the HTML <head> Element

September 2nd, 2020

How to use the HTML <script> Element

September 1st, 2020

How to use the HTML <style> Element

August 31st, 2020

How to use the HTML <title> Element

August 30th, 2020

How to use the HTML <link> Element

August 29th, 2020

How to fix Brew Error: Failed to link all completions, docs and manpages: Permission denied

August 28th, 2020

How to Uninstall PostgreSQL with Homebrew (macOS)

August 27th, 2020

How to use the HTML <span> Element

August 26th, 2020

How to use the HTML <article> Element

August 25th, 2020

How to use the HTML <section> Element

August 24th, 2020

How to use the HTML <p> Element

August 23rd, 2020

How to use the HTML <main> Element

August 22nd, 2020

How to use the HTML <div> Element

August 21st, 2020

Double Equals (==) vs Triple Equals (===) in JavaScript

August 20th, 2020

How to Open VS Code from the Terminal/Command Line

August 19th, 2020

How the HTML <a> (Link/Anchor) Element Works

August 18th, 2020

The HTML <figure> Element

August 17th, 2020

HTML Block-Level vs Inline-Block Elements (Overview)

August 16th, 2020

How to Convert a String to lowercase with JavaScript

August 15th, 2020

How to Convert a String to Uppercase with JavaScript

August 14th, 2020

How to use the JavaScript String concat() method

August 13th, 2020

How to use the String repeat() method in JavaScript

August 12th, 2020

How Scope Works in JavaScript

August 11th, 2020

What Causes “Uncaught SyntaxError: Illegal return statement” in JavaScript?

August 10th, 2020

How to Check if an Object is Empty with JavaScript

August 9th, 2020

How to Get Tomorrows Date With JavaScript

August 8th, 2020

How to Check if a Value is a Number with JavaScript

August 7th, 2020

How to Detect Double Clicks With Vanilla JavaScript

August 6th, 2020

How to Open the Browser Printer Dialog with JavaScript

August 5th, 2020

How to Stop Users From Submitting a Form Without Filling All Required Fields

August 4th, 2020

A Common Cause of "Uncaught syntax error: unexpected identifier" in JavaScript

August 3rd, 2020

How to Convert a Number to a String in JavaScript

August 2nd, 2020

How to Disable JavaScript in Google Chrome

August 1st, 2020

How Remove Bullet Points from Unordered Lists with CSS

July 31st, 2020

How to Redirect Site Visitors Based on their Browser

July 30th, 2020

“Help, Things Disappear When I Hit the Play (Render) Button in Unity”

July 29th, 2020

Don’t Use Beta/Pre-Release Software Versions for Real-Life Projects

July 28th, 2020

How to Redirect Visitors to a Different Website or Page with JavaScript

July 27th, 2020

The Funny Truth About Standards in Product Creation

July 26th, 2020

How to Create an Alert Box with JavaScript

July 25th, 2020

How to Make Background Images Not Repeat with CSS

July 24th, 2020

How to Embed a PDF file on a Webpage with HTML

July 23rd, 2020

How to embed a JavaScript file in an HTML file

July 22nd, 2020

How to Center Align Your Layout with CSS

July 21st, 2020

How to Make a Print or Save a Page Button With JavaScript

July 20th, 2020

What is <!DOCTYPE html> used for?

July 19th, 2020

A Quick Way to Swap an Image on mouseOver/mouseOut with inline JavaScript

July 18th, 2020

How to Toggle the Background Color on a Website (on mouseover) With JavaScript

July 17th, 2020

How to Change the Background Color on a Website (on mouseover) With JavaScript

July 16th, 2020

How to Style an Ordered List with Lowercase Roman Numbers in CSS

July 15th, 2020

How to Style an Ordered List with uppercase Roman Numbers in CSS

July 14th, 2020

How to Add Background Audio/Music to Your Website

July 13th, 2020

How to Make Square Bullets on Unordered Lists with CSS

July 12th, 2020

How to Disable Text Selection With CSS

July 11th, 2020

How to Make YouTube Video Embeds Responsive With CSS

July 10th, 2020

How to find a single item in an array with JavaScript

July 9th, 2020

How to Prevent Flexbox Child Elements Height from Stretching Vertically in CSS

July 8th, 2020

The Difference Between Fake Small Caps vs Real Small Caps

July 7th, 2020

What’s the Difference Between Letter-spacing and Kerning?

July 6th, 2020

How Letter-spacing Affects Text Legibility in Typography

July 5th, 2020

What is a Ligature used for in Typography?

July 4th, 2020

How to use Hyphens, En & EM Dashes Correctly [Typography]

July 3rd, 2020

How to use an Ellipsis Correctly (stop using 3 dots)

July 2nd, 2020

A List of Different Case Types [Typography]

July 1st, 2020

How to Center Align Text Like a Professional [Typography]

June 30th, 2020

How to smooth scroll to the bottom of a page with JavaScript & CSS

June 29th, 2020

How to Make Images 100% Full Screen With Only CSS

June 28th, 2020

[Review] Space Invaders Coded in Vanilla JavaScript (by Andrea Maille)

June 27th, 2020

How to Wrap Text Around a Circle With CSS

June 26th, 2020

What’s the Difference Between <strong> and <b> in HTML?

June 25th, 2020

How to Make SEO-Friendly Image File Names

June 24th, 2020

How to Optimize Image Alt Tags for SEO

June 23rd, 2020

What is a robots.txt file?

June 22nd, 2020

What is a Canonical URL? How does it affect your SEO?

June 21st, 2020

What is Bounce Rate? Does it Affect SEO?

June 20th, 2020

Why You Should Write Your Own Meta Descriptions for SEO

June 19th, 2020

SEO Minion (Browser Extension) Review

June 18th, 2020

Use Less Internal Hard Drive Storage to Improve Your Mac’s Performance & Lifespan

June 17th, 2020

Naming Conventions (Rules) for JavaScript Variables

June 16th, 2020

How to Add an Item to a Specific Array Position With JavaScript

June 15th, 2020

How to Join Two or More Strings in JavaScript

June 14th, 2020

How to Replace Any Character Inside a String With JavaScript

June 13th, 2020

How to Replace All Instances of a String With JavaScript

June 12th, 2020

How to Extract a Number from a String With JavaScript

June 11th, 2020

How to Extract Text Between Double Quotes With JavaScript

June 10th, 2020

How to convert an Array to a String With JavaScript

June 9th, 2020

How to Replace White Space inside Strings with JavaScript (using RegEx)

June 8th, 2020

How to Detect Clicks Outside of An Element With JavaScript

June 7th, 2020

How to Count the Number of Properties in a JavaScript Object

June 6th, 2020

How to Append an Item to an Array With JavaScript

June 5th, 2020

How to Hide & Show DOM Elements With Plain JavaScript

June 4th, 2020

How to Get The First Items of an Array With JavaScript

June 3rd, 2020

How to Remove all CSS from a Page With One JavaScript Command

June 2nd, 2020

What is a Slug in SEO?

June 1st, 2020

Why Publishing Frequently is Great for Your SEO (just give it time)

May 31st, 2020

What is Keyword Density in SEO?

May 30th, 2020

What is Keyword Frequency in SEO?

May 29th, 2020

How to Capitalize the First Letter in a Word With CSS

May 28th, 2020

How to Toggle Between Editor and Terminal in VSCode (macOS)

May 27th, 2020

What is the JAMstack?

May 26th, 2020

How to Check if an Element or String includes a Specific Word Value With JavaScript

May 25th, 2020

How to Remove the Last Character of a String in JavaScript

May 24th, 2020

How to Change Folder Name When Cloning a GitHub Repo

May 23rd, 2020

What is the Client-Server Model?

May 22nd, 2020

Notifications vs. Push Notifications — What’s the Difference?

May 21st, 2020

How to Turn Off Website Push Notifications in Chrome

May 20th, 2020

Server-Side Rendering (SSR), the Pros & Cons

May 19th, 2020

HTML vs. HTML5

May 18th, 2020

HTML tags vs HTML elements, what’s the difference?

May 17th, 2020

How to Switch Your Website to a New Git Repository on Netlify

May 16th, 2020

How to get back the 3 dot (ellipsis) menu button in Chrome

May 15th, 2020

What Does Top Level Folder/Directory Mean?

May 14th, 2020

What is a Fragment in React?

May 13th, 2020

CSS, How to Remove the Yellow Background Color on Input Fields

May 12th, 2020

How to Change the Color of a Folder on Mac

May 11th, 2020

How to Generate Favicons for All Platforms

May 10th, 2020

Enable Emmet’s Autocomplete Feature Inside React Files (VSCode)

May 9th, 2020

How to Embed MP4 Video in HTML5 With Controls

May 8th, 2020

What’s the Difference Between a Website and a Web App?

May 7th, 2020

How to Toggle Classes With the JavaScript classList Property

May 6th, 2020

How Display Text When User Moves Mouse Over an HTML Element

May 5th, 2020

How to Deploy a Static Next.js Site to Netlify

May 4th, 2020

Show Element When Mouse Enters It, With JavaScript

May 3rd, 2020

How to Check if a Class Exists with JavaScript

May 2nd, 2020

Build a Performant “Get Viewport Dimensions” mini-app with JavaScript

May 1st, 2020

How to Convert a JavaScript Object to a JSON string (JSON.stringify)

April 30th, 2020

How to Add an ID to an HTML Element With JavaScript

April 29th, 2020

How to Remove a Class from an Element With Vanilla JavaScript

April 28th, 2020

How to Add a Class to an Element With Vanilla JavaScript

April 27th, 2020

How to Count Number of Clicks on an Element With Vanilla JavaScript

April 26th, 2020

How to Display JavaScript Objects as HTML Elements

April 25th, 2020

How to Create Elements With Vanilla JavaScript

April 24th, 2020

How to Make the HTML Input Element Display the Numeric Keyboard on Smartphones

April 23rd, 2020

How to Quickly Disable Auto Zoom on input elements (iOS)

April 22nd, 2020

How to Create "mailto" Email Links With HTML

April 21st, 2020

How to Animate a Bouncing SVG Icon With CSS

April 20th, 2020

What’s the Main Difference Between WordPress, Shopify, Magento, and PrestaShop?

April 19th, 2020

Subdomains vs. Subdirectories — What’s Best for SEO?

April 18th, 2020

Chrome DevTools, Quick Live-Edit HTML Elements

April 17th, 2020

Do this if Personal Hotspot Doesn’t Work on Your iPhone

April 16th, 2020

Chrome DevTools Console, How to Start a New Line and How to Indent

April 15th, 2020

How to Find All Links On a Web Page With JavaScript

April 14th, 2020

How to Show the Current Year With React

April 13th, 2020

How to Automatically Update Current Year with JavaScript

April 12th, 2020

How to Merge Arrays in Vanilla JavaScript (ES5 and ES6)

April 11th, 2020

How to Quit the Vim Editor Without Saving Any Changes

April 10th, 2020

How to Remove App Icons from Your Mac Dock

April 9th, 2020

Escape Asterisk Symbol in Markdown Editor

April 8th, 2020

How to Display Current Directory Path in Mac Terminal

April 7th, 2020

Make your Anchor Text Short and Descriptive

April 6th, 2020

Mac, How to Find the Expiry Date of Any Website Domain Fast

April 5th, 2020

How to Check if Git is Already Installed on Your Mac

April 4th, 2020

How to Get the current Page URL with JavaScript

April 3rd, 2020

What is a Static Website?

April 2nd, 2020

Modem vs Router — What’s the Difference?

April 1st, 2020

A Collection of Design System Resources

March 31st, 2020

How to Center Elements Vertically and Horizontally with CSS Flexbox

March 30th, 2020

What is Meta Data?

March 29th, 2020

How to Quickly Swap Between Open Apps on Mac

March 28th, 2020

How to Fix “nvm command not found” in bash on macOS

March 27th, 2020

Why You Should Restart Your Computer Occasionally (or Often)

March 26th, 2020

Why you Should Specialize in Specific Technologies and Ignore the Noise (and Avoid Going Insane)

March 25th, 2020

What’s the Difference Between HTML, CSS, and JavaScript?

March 24th, 2020

A Short Beginners Guide to the Nano Editor (the Essential commands)

March 23rd, 2020

How to Create a Folder/Directory With the Mac Terminal

March 22nd, 2020

What is Gamification?

March 21st, 2020

How to Open a Project Folder in Visual Studio Code via the Terminal

March 20th, 2020

React Native: How to Setup React Native CLI for Android on macOS

March 19th, 2020

React Native: How to Setup React Native CLI for iOS on macOS

March 18th, 2020

React Native Guide for Beginners, How to Get Started on macOS in 2020

March 17th, 2020

How to turn on Dark Mode in macOS Mojave

March 16th, 2020

React Native: potential fix for “sharp module” error

March 15th, 2020

How to Add Markup Inside Elements With JavaScript

March 14th, 2020

How to Remove DOM Elements with JavaScript

March 13th, 2020

How to Create and Add an HTML Attribute with JavaScript

March 12th, 2020

How to Change HTML Attribute Values With JavaScript

March 11th, 2020

How to Quickly Download Images from Instagram

March 10th, 2020

How to use Curly Double Quotes on a Mac and Make Your Typography Look Professional

March 9th, 2020

React Native Xcode Build Failure Fix (CocoaPods)

March 8th, 2020

How to Stop Your Mac From Going to Sleep

March 7th, 2020

What is “backupd-helper” and why is is running on My Mac?

March 6th, 2020

How to get your Mac CPU Specs via the Terminal

March 5th, 2020

What are the Hardware Requirements for Building Native Mobile Apps with React Native?

March 4th, 2020

Manage and Secure Your Passwords with LastPass

March 3rd, 2020

Where did the GitHub Collaboration button go?

March 2nd, 2020

How to Make Pre Tags 100% Responsive in CSS

March 1st, 2020

VPN’s and other apps can make your Internet unstable (Quick Fix)

February 29th, 2020

What is ElectronJS and what does it do?

February 28th, 2020

Create Code Snippets Quickly With Snippet Generator

February 27th, 2020

How to Create Shortcut Snippets in Visual Studio Code

February 26th, 2020

What is Homebrew and what does it do?

February 25th, 2020

What is Letter Case?

February 24th, 2020

Don’t ask users to repeat/confirm their email address!

February 23rd, 2020

What is a CLI and what does it do?

February 22nd, 2020

How to Install and Use NVM to Run Multiple Node.js Versions on Your Machine

February 21st, 2020

How do you code a hover effect with inline CSS?

February 20th, 2020

How to Show Your Finder’s Bar Path on Mac

February 19th, 2020

How to show all hidden files on Mac

February 18th, 2020

How to ignore Hover/Mouseover events on specific element in CSS with the pointer-events property

February 17th, 2020

What Are CSS Vendor or Browser Prefixes and Which Should You Use?

February 16th, 2020

How to Make Elements Zoom/Scale up on Hover With CSS

February 15th, 2020

How to Make a Simple Looping Background Color Animation With CSS

February 14th, 2020

Why your Uppercase/All Caps Text Probably Need Some Letterspacing [Typography]

February 13th, 2020

How to Strikethrough Text in HTML5

February 12th, 2020

How to Add White Space Between Elements in React JSX

February 11th, 2020

How to Select all Elements Except the First With the CSS :not(:first-child) Selector

February 10th, 2020

How to Detect Internet Explorer (or any Browser) With React and Display a Message to Visitors

February 9th, 2020

Content is Still the King of SEO — But the Rules Have Changed a Bit

February 8th, 2020

Mobile-first vs. Responsive design — what’s the difference?

February 7th, 2020

How to Make SEO-friendly Slugs on Your Website

February 6th, 2020

Slug vs. URL — What’s the Difference?

February 5th, 2020

A potential fix for weird “GatsbyJS GraphQL Error Field "image" must not have a selection since type "String" has no subfields.”

February 4th, 2020

When can you legitimately call yourself a programmer?

February 3rd, 2020

Keyword Phrase Length vs. Keyword Specificity in SEO

February 2nd, 2020

Why Website Security is Important for Your SEO

February 1st, 2020

What is Keyword Stuffing? And Why It’s Bad for Your SEO

January 31st, 2020

What is the package-lock.json file for?

January 30th, 2020

Keep Your Mind Open Like a Parachute — but not more than that

January 29th, 2020

Dependencies vs. devDependencies in package.json — what’s the difference?

January 28th, 2020

How to Reload a Page With the Window Reload Event in JavaScript

January 27th, 2020

What Does it Mean that Primitive Values are Immutable in JavaScript?

January 26th, 2020

How to Detect When a User Scrolled to the Bottom of a Page with JavaScript

January 25th, 2020

How to Count All Words on a Webpage with Vanilla JavaScript

January 24th, 2020

How to Detect if Screen Width is Greater or Less Than a Value in JavaScript

January 23rd, 2020

JavaScript Array Methods, How to Add and Remove Items from Array

January 22nd, 2020

How to Find Specific Element in Array and Modify It (JavaScript)

January 21st, 2020

JavaScript, Find Specific Element in Array and Delete It, Using the Splice() Method

January 20th, 2020

How and Why to Use JavaScript Event Delegation

January 19th, 2020

Learning the Contextual Meaning of Tech Terms is Half the Battle

January 18th, 2020

What is an Expression in JavaScript?

January 17th, 2020

Primitive Values vs. Non-Primitive Values in JavaScript

January 16th, 2020

What’s the Difference Between Strict Equality vs. Loose Equality Operators in JavaScript?

January 15th, 2020

What is a Value in JavaScript?

January 14th, 2020

What is a Variable in JavaScript?

January 13th, 2020

What is a Literal in JavaScript?

January 12th, 2020

Function Expressions vs. Function Declarations in JavaScript — What’s the Difference?

January 11th, 2020

What’s the Difference Between Arguments and Parameters in JavaScript?

January 10th, 2020

What is Dot Notation in JavaScript?

January 9th, 2020

What is an Object Literal in JavaScript?

January 8th, 2020

Gatsby vs. Next.js

January 7th, 2020

How to Auto-Focus the First Form Input Field with Vanilla JavaScript

January 6th, 2020

Don’t Use Placeholder Text as Input Field Labels — Unless...

January 5th, 2020

Use Floating Labels to Make Your Form UI/UX Minimalist and Effective

January 4th, 2020

Match Input Fields Width to the Expected Input Length (Form Design)

January 3rd, 2020

How to Get Current Screen Resolution from Command Line on Mac

January 2nd, 2020

How to Trigger an Element’s State and Expose its CSS Styles in DevTools

January 1st, 2020

How to Capture Screenshots of UI Elements in Chrome DevTools

December 31st, 2019

How to Live Drag and Drop Elements in Chrome DevTools

December 30th, 2019

How to Write Multiple Lines in the Chrome Console

December 29th, 2019

What Does “Specificity” Mean in CSS?

December 28th, 2019

How Does Mobile-First Design Work in Practice?

December 27th, 2019

Stop Wasting Your Time Typing CSS Prefixes

December 26th, 2019

How the JavaScript Ternary Operator Works

December 25th, 2019

How to Enable and Disable Buttons with JavaScript (Based on State)

December 25th, 2019

macOS Mojave introduces a new Screenshot Tool

December 24th, 2019

How to Get Yesterday’s Date With JavaScript

December 23rd, 2019

How to Find Anything On Your Mac With the Easy Find App

December 22nd, 2019

How to Quickly Lock Your Mac Keyboard Shortcut

December 21st, 2019

How to Test How Secure Your Password is

December 20th, 2019

Use macOS Mojave’s Dark Mode to Improve Your Focus

December 19th, 2019

How to Get a Temporary Email Address to Sign Up On Websites

December 18th, 2019

How to Stop Mac Apps From Launching at Startup

December 17th, 2019

What to do if Your Mac Doesn’t Detect Your External Hard Drive

December 16th, 2019