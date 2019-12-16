Topics
Adobe Illustrator
Animation
Apple
Aseprite
Bash
Bounce Rate
CMS
CSS
Cartoons
Chrome
Chrome DevTools
Chrome Extensions
Code
Color
Computers
Crypto
Database
Design
Design Systems
Favicons
Game Development
Games
Gamification
Gatsby
General
Git
GitHub
HTML
Hardware
Humor
Internet
JAMstack
JavaScript
Mac
Markdown
Metadata
NPM
NVM
Netlify
Next.js
Node.js
Notifications
On-Page SEO
Operating System
Opinion
Performance
Performance Optimization
Personal Hotspot
Pixel Art
PostgreSQL
Premiere Pro
Productivity
React
Regex
Regular Expressions (RegEx)
Reviews
SEO
SSR
SVG
Security
Server
Snippets
Software
Standards
Stocks
Terminal
Tool
Tools
Tools & Services
Typography
Unity
VSCode
Vim
Visual Studio Code
Web Platform
Windows
iPhone
macOS
501
The CSS type selector
April 21st, 2021
The CSS id selector
March 24th, 2021
The CSS Universal Selector (*)
March 23rd, 2021
What is Data Normalization?
March 22nd, 2021
The CSS calc() function
March 21st, 2021
The CSS class selector
March 20th, 2021
How to Backup iPhone on Mac with Finder (quickly)
March 19th, 2021
[Video] How to Fix the Grayscale Color Problem in Adobe Illustrator
March 13th, 2021
[Video] How to Edit Artboard Size in Adobe Illustrator
March 12th, 2021
[Video] Reset Adobe Premiere Pro Preferences to Default Settings
March 11th, 2021
[Video] How to Remove Harsh S Sounds in Adobe Premiere Pro (DeEss)
March 10th, 2021
[Video] How to Style Input Placeholder Text with CSS
March 9th, 2021
GatsbyJS: Something went wrong installing the "sharp" module (fix)
March 8th, 2021
[Video] How to add Text Gradient Color with CSS
March 8th, 2021
[Video] How to Toggle Functions Based on Different Event Types in JavaScript
March 7th, 2021
[Video] Detect Double Clicks With JavaScript
March 6th, 2021
[Video] Remove White Spaces in String with JavaScript & RegEx
March 5th, 2021
[Video] Convert a String to Uppercase with JavaScript
March 3rd, 2021
[Video] How to Detect Clicks Outside of An Element With JavaScript
March 2nd, 2021
[Video] Run Function After a Specified Amount of Time with JavaScript
March 1st, 2021
[Video] Disable JavaScript in Google Chrome
February 1st, 2021
Regex: find every HTML tag in a document
January 19th, 2021
Regex: Find Every Line that Ends with a Specific Word
January 18th, 2021
Regex: Find Every Line that Begins with a Specific Word
January 17th, 2021
What is the “Consolidation Phase” in the Crypto or Stock Market?
January 16th, 2021
VSCode: Insert Cursor at the Beginning of Every Line
January 15th, 2021
VSCode: Insert Cursor at the End of Every Line (Mass Edit Mode)
January 14th, 2021
CSS Named Colors List
January 13th, 2021
How to use Hex Colors in CSS
January 12th, 2021
How to use HSL and HSLa Colors in CSS
January 11th, 2021
How the CSS Box Sizing Property Works
January 10th, 2021
How to change your Next.js Server Port (3000) in Local Development
January 9th, 2021
How to use the HTML <link> Media Attribute to Load CSS
January 8th, 2021
How to use the CSS Preload Hint to Boost Website Performance
January 7th, 2021
CSS Shorthand Properties
January 6th, 2021
Margin vs Padding in CSS — What’s the Difference?
January 5th, 2021
How to use the CSS Padding Property
January 4th, 2021
How to use Burst Mode on iPhone 11 and 11 Pro Camera
January 3rd, 2021
How to Design a Simple & Beautiful UI Card for your Website
January 2nd, 2021
RGB vs. RGBa colors in CSS (what, why, how)
January 1st, 2021
How to QUICKLY open iPhone’s Camera app from the lock screen
December 31st, 2020
How to set a Gradient Background Color with CSS
December 30th, 2020
How to put elements at the bottom of its container with CSS
December 29th, 2020
How to use the CSS @import rule
December 28th, 2020
How to use the CSS font-variant Property (for small caps)
December 27th, 2020
How to use the CSS font-style Property
December 26th, 2020
How to use the CSS font-stretch Property
December 25th, 2020
Why is it called a “font family”?
December 24th, 2020
How to Highlight Matching Opening & Closing Tags in VSCode
December 23rd, 2020
How to Convert HEIC to JPG on Mac (using Preview)
December 22nd, 2020
How to Convert HEIC to JPG on Mac with Automator
December 21st, 2020
What are HEIC images?
December 20th, 2020
How to Change Your Code Font in VSCode
December 19th, 2020
How to Change the File Icon Theme in VSCode
December 18th, 2020
Visual Studio vs. Visual Studio Code (VSCode)?
December 17th, 2020
The Most Important VSCode Keyboard Shortcut
December 16th, 2020
How to Change VSCode Default Settings UI to settings.json
December 15th, 2020
How to Always Show Hidden Files in Finder (macOS)
December 14th, 2020
How to Close Apps on iPhone 11
December 13th, 2020
How to Reset User Settings in Visual Studio Code
December 12th, 2020
How to Change Your Terminal Prompt Name on macOS
December 11th, 2020
How to CD to a Directory with Spaces in the Name (Bash)
December 10th, 2020
How to 100% Clear your Terminal
December 9th, 2020
How to Adjust Kerning with CSS (Typography)
December 8th, 2020
What is Kerning in Typography?
December 7th, 2020
What Does “504 Gateway Time-out” Mean?
December 6th, 2020
How to Change Canvas Size in Aseprite
December 5th, 2020
How to Render JSON-LD Data in Next.js (ReactJS)
December 4th, 2020
How to Import and Use Any Color Palette in Aseprite
December 3rd, 2020
How to Create a Custom Color Palette in Aseprite
December 2nd, 2020
How to Save & Load a Custom Color Palette in Aseprite
December 1st, 2020
How to Fill your Canvas with a Specific Color with JavaScript
November 30th, 2020
How to Toggle Zen Mode in Visual Studio Code
November 29th, 2020
What’s the difference between null and undefined in JavaScript?
November 28th, 2020
Function vs. Method — What’s the Difference?
November 27th, 2020
How to use the HTML <figcaption> Element
November 26th, 2020
How to use Custom Attributes in HTML
November 25th, 2020
How to use the HTML Defer Attribute
November 24th, 2020
What is 403 Forbidden?
November 23rd, 2020
Netlify, Quick Fix for Missing SSL/HTTPS on www domain
November 22nd, 2020
Font vs Typeface? What’s the Difference?
November 21st, 2020
What is SVG and what should you use it for?
November 20th, 2020
How to Browse Privately with Chrome Incognito Mode
November 19th, 2020
How to See Your Internet Connection Speed via Chrome DevTools
November 18th, 2020
How to Reduce Image File Sizes with ImageOptim (macOS)
November 17th, 2020
How to Flip Sprites Horizontally or Vertically in Aseprite
November 16th, 2020
A Practical Shortcut to Use the Eyedropper Tool in Aseprite
November 15th, 2020
An Awesome Shortcut to Erase Pixels in Aseprite
November 14th, 2020
How to Replace a Color Everywhere in Aseprite
November 13th, 2020
How to Find an Exact String With JavaScript
November 12th, 2020
Git vs. GitHub
November 11th, 2020
Why you should use Real Web Fonts on Your Website
November 10th, 2020
Readability vs. Legibility in Typography — what’s the difference?
November 9th, 2020
How to Close a Modal Window when users Click Outside it, with vanilla JavaScript
November 8th, 2020
How to use the HTML target Attribute
November 7th, 2020
JavaScript Comparison Operators
November 6th, 2020
How to use Mac’s Spotlight Search for Quick Currency Conversion
November 5th, 2020
How to see your Mac’s Reboot History
November 4th, 2020
Use GitLens to Explore your Git History in VS Code
November 3rd, 2020
Hue vs. Color (a Quick Explanation)
November 2nd, 2020
How to Highlight Current Page Menu Item with vanilla JavaScript
November 1st, 2020
How to Set Up a Local Live Server in Visual Studio Code
October 31st, 2020
How to Remove node_modules from Repo (after adding .gitignore file)
October 30th, 2020
Why you should always make SMALL Git Commits
October 29th, 2020
How to Hide or Show Line Numbers in Visual Studio Code
October 28th, 2020
How to create (initialize) a local Git Repository
October 27th, 2020
How to create package.json fast (skip the questions)
October 26th, 2020
What should you put in your Gitignore File?
October 25th, 2020
How Completely Uninitialize (Remove) Git from your Project
October 24th, 2020
How to get all Data Values from a URL with JavaScript
October 23rd, 2020
How to Remove Elements from the DOM with ES6 JavaScript
October 22nd, 2020
How to Show Only Hidden Files in Mac Terminal
October 21st, 2020
How to Remove All Spaces in a String with JavaScript
October 20th, 2020
How to Inline Style JSX (React) with CSS
October 19th, 2020
How to Show All Hidden Files inside Mac Terminal
October 18th, 2020
How to Run a Function After a Specified Amount of Time, with JavaScript
October 17th, 2020
How to Create Git Aliases (shortcuts) in Gitconfig (macOS)
October 16th, 2020
How to Style Input Placeholder Text with CSS
October 15th, 2020
How to Add Items to an Object with Vanilla JavaScript
October 14th, 2020
How to Clear Form Fields on Submit with JavaScript
October 13th, 2020
NPX vs. NPM
October 12th, 2020
Split View Not Working on macOS Mojave (Quick Fix)
October 11th, 2020
How to Quickly Double Your Mac’s Battery Life
October 10th, 2020
How to Reset Adobe Premiere Pro Preferences to Default Settings
October 9th, 2020
How to Fix Blurry Graphics in Unity
October 8th, 2020
How to use the HTML rel="noopener" attribute (important for security)
October 7th, 2020
A quick way to find out how much Disk Space your node_modules take up (on Mac Linux or Windows)
October 6th, 2020
How to Find Your Mac Serial Number (Quickly)
October 5th, 2020
How to Open Mac’s Home Directory in Finder via Terminal
October 4th, 2020
How to Open Mac’s Root Directory in Finder via Terminal
October 3rd, 2020
How to Remove the Floating Screenshot Preview Thumbnail in macOS
October 2nd, 2020
How to Use Your Mac’s Emoji Keyboard (in 1 second)
October 1st, 2020
How to Combine Multiple Finder Windows into One Window Tab System (macOS)
September 30th, 2020
How to Create and Open a .bashrc file with the macOS Terminal
September 29th, 2020
Git error Fatal: remote origin already exists (Quick Fix)
September 28th, 2020
How to use the HTML <meta> Element
September 27th, 2020
4 Ways to Open Your Mac Terminal
September 26th, 2020
Links vs. Buttons — when should you use which?
September 25th, 2020
How to add a Text Gradient Color with CSS
September 24th, 2020
How to use the HTML <noscript> Element
September 23rd, 2020
How to use HTML Lists (<ul>, <ol>, <dl>)
September 22nd, 2020
How to use the HTML <br> Element
September 21st, 2020
How to Display All Folder Sizes in Finder (macOS)
September 20th, 2020
How to Download Files from the Web with Terminal (macOS)
September 19th, 2020
How to Set the default Finder folder on Mac
September 18th, 2020
How to see your Mac System Uptime in Terminal (macOS)
September 17th, 2020
The Quickest Way to Force Quit Frozen Mac Apps
September 16th, 2020
macOS Mojave: How to Make Your Mouse Cursor Bigger
September 15th, 2020
How to Show your User’s Home Folder in Finder’s Sidebar (macOS)
September 14th, 2020
How to use Airdrop to Send Files on Mac Devices
September 13th, 2020
How to Change Desktop Wallpaper Images on Mac
September 12th, 2020
How to Stop Your Mac from Automatically Downloading Updates
September 11th, 2020
How to Disable Mac Screenshot Shadows in macOS Mojave & Catalina
September 10th, 2020
How to Increase Your Terminal Font Size on Mac
September 9th, 2020
How to Change Your Mac’s Default Screenshot Directory
September 8th, 2020
How to use the HTML href Attribute
September 7th, 2020
How to use HTML Attributes
September 6th, 2020
How to Escape HTML Characters
September 5th, 2020
How the Return Statement works in JavaScript
September 4th, 2020
How to type tilde ~ on a Scandinavian Mac Keyboard
September 3rd, 2020
How to use the HTML <head> Element
September 2nd, 2020
How to use the HTML <script> Element
September 1st, 2020
How to use the HTML <style> Element
August 31st, 2020
How to use the HTML <title> Element
August 30th, 2020
How to use the HTML <link> Element
August 29th, 2020
How to fix Brew Error: Failed to link all completions, docs and manpages: Permission denied
August 28th, 2020
How to Uninstall PostgreSQL with Homebrew (macOS)
August 27th, 2020
How to use the HTML <span> Element
August 26th, 2020
How to use the HTML <article> Element
August 25th, 2020
How to use the HTML <section> Element
August 24th, 2020
How to use the HTML <p> Element
August 23rd, 2020
How to use the HTML <main> Element
August 22nd, 2020
How to use the HTML <div> Element
August 21st, 2020
Double Equals (==) vs Triple Equals (===) in JavaScript
August 20th, 2020
How to Open VS Code from the Terminal/Command Line
August 19th, 2020
How the HTML <a> (Link/Anchor) Element Works
August 18th, 2020
The HTML <figure> Element
August 17th, 2020
HTML Block-Level vs Inline-Block Elements (Overview)
August 16th, 2020
How to Convert a String to lowercase with JavaScript
August 15th, 2020
How to Convert a String to Uppercase with JavaScript
August 14th, 2020
How to use the JavaScript String concat() method
August 13th, 2020
How to use the String repeat() method in JavaScript
August 12th, 2020
How Scope Works in JavaScript
August 11th, 2020
What Causes “Uncaught SyntaxError: Illegal return statement” in JavaScript?
August 10th, 2020
How to Check if an Object is Empty with JavaScript
August 9th, 2020
How to Get Tomorrows Date With JavaScript
August 8th, 2020
How to Check if a Value is a Number with JavaScript
August 7th, 2020
How to Detect Double Clicks With Vanilla JavaScript
August 6th, 2020
How to Open the Browser Printer Dialog with JavaScript
August 5th, 2020
How to Stop Users From Submitting a Form Without Filling All Required Fields
August 4th, 2020
A Common Cause of "Uncaught syntax error: unexpected identifier" in JavaScript
August 3rd, 2020
How to Convert a Number to a String in JavaScript
August 2nd, 2020
How to Disable JavaScript in Google Chrome
August 1st, 2020
How Remove Bullet Points from Unordered Lists with CSS
July 31st, 2020
How to Redirect Site Visitors Based on their Browser
July 30th, 2020
“Help, Things Disappear When I Hit the Play (Render) Button in Unity”
July 29th, 2020
Don’t Use Beta/Pre-Release Software Versions for Real-Life Projects
July 28th, 2020
How to Redirect Visitors to a Different Website or Page with JavaScript
July 27th, 2020
The Funny Truth About Standards in Product Creation
July 26th, 2020
How to Create an Alert Box with JavaScript
July 25th, 2020
How to Make Background Images Not Repeat with CSS
July 24th, 2020
How to Embed a PDF file on a Webpage with HTML
July 23rd, 2020
How to embed a JavaScript file in an HTML file
July 22nd, 2020
How to Center Align Your Layout with CSS
July 21st, 2020
How to Make a Print or Save a Page Button With JavaScript
July 20th, 2020
What is <!DOCTYPE html> used for?
July 19th, 2020
A Quick Way to Swap an Image on mouseOver/mouseOut with inline JavaScript
July 18th, 2020
How to Toggle the Background Color on a Website (on mouseover) With JavaScript
July 17th, 2020
How to Change the Background Color on a Website (on mouseover) With JavaScript
July 16th, 2020
How to Style an Ordered List with Lowercase Roman Numbers in CSS
July 15th, 2020
How to Style an Ordered List with uppercase Roman Numbers in CSS
July 14th, 2020
How to Add Background Audio/Music to Your Website
July 13th, 2020
How to Make Square Bullets on Unordered Lists with CSS
July 12th, 2020
How to Disable Text Selection With CSS
July 11th, 2020
How to Make YouTube Video Embeds Responsive With CSS
July 10th, 2020
How to find a single item in an array with JavaScript
July 9th, 2020
How to Prevent Flexbox Child Elements Height from Stretching Vertically in CSS
July 8th, 2020
The Difference Between Fake Small Caps vs Real Small Caps
July 7th, 2020
What’s the Difference Between Letter-spacing and Kerning?
July 6th, 2020
How Letter-spacing Affects Text Legibility in Typography
July 5th, 2020
What is a Ligature used for in Typography?
July 4th, 2020
How to use Hyphens, En & EM Dashes Correctly [Typography]
July 3rd, 2020
How to use an Ellipsis Correctly (stop using 3 dots)
July 2nd, 2020
A List of Different Case Types [Typography]
July 1st, 2020
How to Center Align Text Like a Professional [Typography]
June 30th, 2020
How to smooth scroll to the bottom of a page with JavaScript & CSS
June 29th, 2020
How to Make Images 100% Full Screen With Only CSS
June 28th, 2020
[Review] Space Invaders Coded in Vanilla JavaScript (by Andrea Maille)
June 27th, 2020
How to Wrap Text Around a Circle With CSS
June 26th, 2020
What’s the Difference Between <strong> and <b> in HTML?
June 25th, 2020
How to Make SEO-Friendly Image File Names
June 24th, 2020
How to Optimize Image Alt Tags for SEO
June 23rd, 2020
What is a robots.txt file?
June 22nd, 2020
What is a Canonical URL? How does it affect your SEO?
June 21st, 2020
What is Bounce Rate? Does it Affect SEO?
June 20th, 2020
Why You Should Write Your Own Meta Descriptions for SEO
June 19th, 2020
SEO Minion (Browser Extension) Review
June 18th, 2020
Use Less Internal Hard Drive Storage to Improve Your Mac’s Performance & Lifespan
June 17th, 2020
Naming Conventions (Rules) for JavaScript Variables
June 16th, 2020
How to Add an Item to a Specific Array Position With JavaScript
June 15th, 2020
How to Join Two or More Strings in JavaScript
June 14th, 2020
How to Replace Any Character Inside a String With JavaScript
June 13th, 2020
How to Replace All Instances of a String With JavaScript
June 12th, 2020
How to Extract a Number from a String With JavaScript
June 11th, 2020
How to Extract Text Between Double Quotes With JavaScript
June 10th, 2020
How to convert an Array to a String With JavaScript
June 9th, 2020
How to Replace White Space inside Strings with JavaScript (using RegEx)
June 8th, 2020
How to Detect Clicks Outside of An Element With JavaScript
June 7th, 2020
How to Count the Number of Properties in a JavaScript Object
June 6th, 2020
How to Append an Item to an Array With JavaScript
June 5th, 2020
How to Hide & Show DOM Elements With Plain JavaScript
June 4th, 2020
How to Get The First Items of an Array With JavaScript
June 3rd, 2020
How to Remove all CSS from a Page With One JavaScript Command
June 2nd, 2020
What is a Slug in SEO?
June 1st, 2020
Why Publishing Frequently is Great for Your SEO (just give it time)
May 31st, 2020
What is Keyword Density in SEO?
May 30th, 2020
What is Keyword Frequency in SEO?
May 29th, 2020
How to Capitalize the First Letter in a Word With CSS
May 28th, 2020
How to Toggle Between Editor and Terminal in VSCode (macOS)
May 27th, 2020
What is the JAMstack?
May 26th, 2020
How to Check if an Element or String includes a Specific Word Value With JavaScript
May 25th, 2020
How to Remove the Last Character of a String in JavaScript
May 24th, 2020
How to Change Folder Name When Cloning a GitHub Repo
May 23rd, 2020
What is the Client-Server Model?
May 22nd, 2020
Notifications vs. Push Notifications — What’s the Difference?
May 21st, 2020
How to Turn Off Website Push Notifications in Chrome
May 20th, 2020
Server-Side Rendering (SSR), the Pros & Cons
May 19th, 2020
HTML vs. HTML5
May 18th, 2020
HTML tags vs HTML elements, what’s the difference?
May 17th, 2020
How to Switch Your Website to a New Git Repository on Netlify
May 16th, 2020
How to get back the 3 dot (ellipsis) menu button in Chrome
May 15th, 2020
What Does Top Level Folder/Directory Mean?
May 14th, 2020
What is a Fragment in React?
May 13th, 2020
CSS, How to Remove the Yellow Background Color on Input Fields
May 12th, 2020
How to Change the Color of a Folder on Mac
May 11th, 2020
How to Generate Favicons for All Platforms
May 10th, 2020
Enable Emmet’s Autocomplete Feature Inside React Files (VSCode)
May 9th, 2020
How to Embed MP4 Video in HTML5 With Controls
May 8th, 2020
What’s the Difference Between a Website and a Web App?
May 7th, 2020
How to Toggle Classes With the JavaScript classList Property
May 6th, 2020
How Display Text When User Moves Mouse Over an HTML Element
May 5th, 2020
How to Deploy a Static Next.js Site to Netlify
May 4th, 2020
Show Element When Mouse Enters It, With JavaScript
May 3rd, 2020
How to Check if a Class Exists with JavaScript
May 2nd, 2020
Build a Performant “Get Viewport Dimensions” mini-app with JavaScript
May 1st, 2020
How to Convert a JavaScript Object to a JSON string (JSON.stringify)
April 30th, 2020
How to Add an ID to an HTML Element With JavaScript
April 29th, 2020
How to Remove a Class from an Element With Vanilla JavaScript
April 28th, 2020
How to Add a Class to an Element With Vanilla JavaScript
April 27th, 2020
How to Count Number of Clicks on an Element With Vanilla JavaScript
April 26th, 2020
How to Display JavaScript Objects as HTML Elements
April 25th, 2020
How to Create Elements With Vanilla JavaScript
April 24th, 2020
How to Make the HTML Input Element Display the Numeric Keyboard on Smartphones
April 23rd, 2020
How to Quickly Disable Auto Zoom on input elements (iOS)
April 22nd, 2020
How to Create "mailto" Email Links With HTML
April 21st, 2020
How to Animate a Bouncing SVG Icon With CSS
April 20th, 2020
What’s the Main Difference Between WordPress, Shopify, Magento, and PrestaShop?
April 19th, 2020
Subdomains vs. Subdirectories — What’s Best for SEO?
April 18th, 2020
Chrome DevTools, Quick Live-Edit HTML Elements
April 17th, 2020
Do this if Personal Hotspot Doesn’t Work on Your iPhone
April 16th, 2020
Chrome DevTools Console, How to Start a New Line and How to Indent
April 15th, 2020
How to Find All Links On a Web Page With JavaScript
April 14th, 2020
How to Show the Current Year With React
April 13th, 2020
How to Automatically Update Current Year with JavaScript
April 12th, 2020
How to Merge Arrays in Vanilla JavaScript (ES5 and ES6)
April 11th, 2020
How to Quit the Vim Editor Without Saving Any Changes
April 10th, 2020
How to Remove App Icons from Your Mac Dock
April 9th, 2020
Escape Asterisk Symbol in Markdown Editor
April 8th, 2020
How to Display Current Directory Path in Mac Terminal
April 7th, 2020
Make your Anchor Text Short and Descriptive
April 6th, 2020
Mac, How to Find the Expiry Date of Any Website Domain Fast
April 5th, 2020
How to Check if Git is Already Installed on Your Mac
April 4th, 2020
How to Get the current Page URL with JavaScript
April 3rd, 2020
What is a Static Website?
April 2nd, 2020
Modem vs Router — What’s the Difference?
April 1st, 2020
A Collection of Design System Resources
March 31st, 2020
How to Center Elements Vertically and Horizontally with CSS Flexbox
March 30th, 2020
What is Meta Data?
March 29th, 2020
How to Quickly Swap Between Open Apps on Mac
March 28th, 2020
How to Fix “nvm command not found” in bash on macOS
March 27th, 2020
Why You Should Restart Your Computer Occasionally (or Often)
March 26th, 2020
Why you Should Specialize in Specific Technologies and Ignore the Noise (and Avoid Going Insane)
March 25th, 2020
What’s the Difference Between HTML, CSS, and JavaScript?
March 24th, 2020
A Short Beginners Guide to the Nano Editor (the Essential commands)
March 23rd, 2020
How to Create a Folder/Directory With the Mac Terminal
March 22nd, 2020
What is Gamification?
March 21st, 2020
How to Open a Project Folder in Visual Studio Code via the Terminal
March 20th, 2020
React Native: How to Setup React Native CLI for Android on macOS
March 19th, 2020
React Native: How to Setup React Native CLI for iOS on macOS
March 18th, 2020
React Native Guide for Beginners, How to Get Started on macOS in 2020
March 17th, 2020
How to turn on Dark Mode in macOS Mojave
March 16th, 2020
React Native: potential fix for “sharp module” error
March 15th, 2020
How to Add Markup Inside Elements With JavaScript
March 14th, 2020
How to Remove DOM Elements with JavaScript
March 13th, 2020
How to Create and Add an HTML Attribute with JavaScript
March 12th, 2020
How to Change HTML Attribute Values With JavaScript
March 11th, 2020
How to Quickly Download Images from Instagram
March 10th, 2020
How to use Curly Double Quotes on a Mac and Make Your Typography Look Professional
March 9th, 2020
React Native Xcode Build Failure Fix (CocoaPods)
March 8th, 2020
How to Stop Your Mac From Going to Sleep
March 7th, 2020
What is “backupd-helper” and why is is running on My Mac?
March 6th, 2020
How to get your Mac CPU Specs via the Terminal
March 5th, 2020
What are the Hardware Requirements for Building Native Mobile Apps with React Native?
March 4th, 2020
Manage and Secure Your Passwords with LastPass
March 3rd, 2020
Where did the GitHub Collaboration button go?
March 2nd, 2020
How to Make Pre Tags 100% Responsive in CSS
March 1st, 2020
VPN’s and other apps can make your Internet unstable (Quick Fix)
February 29th, 2020
What is ElectronJS and what does it do?
February 28th, 2020
Create Code Snippets Quickly With Snippet Generator
February 27th, 2020
How to Create Shortcut Snippets in Visual Studio Code
February 26th, 2020
What is Homebrew and what does it do?
February 25th, 2020
What is Letter Case?
February 24th, 2020
Don’t ask users to repeat/confirm their email address!
February 23rd, 2020
What is a CLI and what does it do?
February 22nd, 2020
How to Install and Use NVM to Run Multiple Node.js Versions on Your Machine
February 21st, 2020
How do you code a hover effect with inline CSS?
February 20th, 2020
How to Show Your Finder’s Bar Path on Mac
February 19th, 2020
How to show all hidden files on Mac
February 18th, 2020
How to ignore Hover/Mouseover events on specific element in CSS with the pointer-events property
February 17th, 2020
What Are CSS Vendor or Browser Prefixes and Which Should You Use?
February 16th, 2020
How to Make Elements Zoom/Scale up on Hover With CSS
February 15th, 2020
How to Make a Simple Looping Background Color Animation With CSS
February 14th, 2020
Why your Uppercase/All Caps Text Probably Need Some Letterspacing [Typography]
February 13th, 2020
How to Strikethrough Text in HTML5
February 12th, 2020
How to Add White Space Between Elements in React JSX
February 11th, 2020
How to Select all Elements Except the First With the CSS :not(:first-child) Selector
February 10th, 2020
How to Detect Internet Explorer (or any Browser) With React and Display a Message to Visitors
February 9th, 2020
Content is Still the King of SEO — But the Rules Have Changed a Bit
February 8th, 2020
Mobile-first vs. Responsive design — what’s the difference?
February 7th, 2020
How to Make SEO-friendly Slugs on Your Website
February 6th, 2020
Slug vs. URL — What’s the Difference?
February 5th, 2020
A potential fix for weird “GatsbyJS GraphQL Error Field "image" must not have a selection since type "String" has no subfields.”
February 4th, 2020
When can you legitimately call yourself a programmer?
February 3rd, 2020
Keyword Phrase Length vs. Keyword Specificity in SEO
February 2nd, 2020
Why Website Security is Important for Your SEO
February 1st, 2020
What is Keyword Stuffing? And Why It’s Bad for Your SEO
January 31st, 2020
What is the package-lock.json file for?
January 30th, 2020
Keep Your Mind Open Like a Parachute — but not more than that
January 29th, 2020
Dependencies vs. devDependencies in package.json — what’s the difference?
January 28th, 2020
How to Reload a Page With the Window Reload Event in JavaScript
January 27th, 2020
What Does it Mean that Primitive Values are Immutable in JavaScript?
January 26th, 2020
How to Detect When a User Scrolled to the Bottom of a Page with JavaScript
January 25th, 2020
How to Count All Words on a Webpage with Vanilla JavaScript
January 24th, 2020
How to Detect if Screen Width is Greater or Less Than a Value in JavaScript
January 23rd, 2020
JavaScript Array Methods, How to Add and Remove Items from Array
January 22nd, 2020
How to Find Specific Element in Array and Modify It (JavaScript)
January 21st, 2020
JavaScript, Find Specific Element in Array and Delete It, Using the Splice() Method
January 20th, 2020
How and Why to Use JavaScript Event Delegation
January 19th, 2020
Learning the Contextual Meaning of Tech Terms is Half the Battle
January 18th, 2020
What is an Expression in JavaScript?
January 17th, 2020
Primitive Values vs. Non-Primitive Values in JavaScript
January 16th, 2020
What’s the Difference Between Strict Equality vs. Loose Equality Operators in JavaScript?
January 15th, 2020
What is a Value in JavaScript?
January 14th, 2020
What is a Variable in JavaScript?
January 13th, 2020
What is a Literal in JavaScript?
January 12th, 2020
Function Expressions vs. Function Declarations in JavaScript — What’s the Difference?
January 11th, 2020
What’s the Difference Between Arguments and Parameters in JavaScript?
January 10th, 2020
What is Dot Notation in JavaScript?
January 9th, 2020
What is an Object Literal in JavaScript?
January 8th, 2020
Gatsby vs. Next.js
January 7th, 2020
How to Auto-Focus the First Form Input Field with Vanilla JavaScript
January 6th, 2020
Don’t Use Placeholder Text as Input Field Labels — Unless...
January 5th, 2020
Use Floating Labels to Make Your Form UI/UX Minimalist and Effective
January 4th, 2020
Match Input Fields Width to the Expected Input Length (Form Design)
January 3rd, 2020
How to Get Current Screen Resolution from Command Line on Mac
January 2nd, 2020
How to Trigger an Element’s State and Expose its CSS Styles in DevTools
January 1st, 2020
How to Capture Screenshots of UI Elements in Chrome DevTools
December 31st, 2019
How to Live Drag and Drop Elements in Chrome DevTools
December 30th, 2019
How to Write Multiple Lines in the Chrome Console
December 29th, 2019
What Does “Specificity” Mean in CSS?
December 28th, 2019
How Does Mobile-First Design Work in Practice?
December 27th, 2019
Stop Wasting Your Time Typing CSS Prefixes
December 26th, 2019
How the JavaScript Ternary Operator Works
December 25th, 2019
How to Enable and Disable Buttons with JavaScript (Based on State)
December 25th, 2019
macOS Mojave introduces a new Screenshot Tool
December 24th, 2019
How to Get Yesterday’s Date With JavaScript
December 23rd, 2019
How to Find Anything On Your Mac With the Easy Find App
December 22nd, 2019
How to Quickly Lock Your Mac Keyboard Shortcut
December 21st, 2019
How to Test How Secure Your Password is
December 20th, 2019
Use macOS Mojave’s Dark Mode to Improve Your Focus
December 19th, 2019
How to Get a Temporary Email Address to Sign Up On Websites
December 18th, 2019
How to Stop Mac Apps From Launching at Startup
December 17th, 2019
What to do if Your Mac Doesn’t Detect Your External Hard Drive
December 16th, 2019