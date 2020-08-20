Double Equals (==) vs Triple Equals (===) in JavaScript

In JavaScript you might have noticed that you have two ways of making equal comparisons between values:

Regular equals: == (double equals)

(double equals) Strict equals: === (triple equals)

The difference between double equals ( == ) and triple equals ( === ) is:

Regular equals only compare values and ignore value type

Strict equals compare both values and value types.

For example:

5 == "5" 5 === "5"

In the two examples above, the value on the left is a numeric value type, the one the right is a string value type (specified by the quotes ' ' ).

They both have the value five but one is a numeric value the other is a string value. Strict equals === only evaluates to true if both the value and the value type is the same.

So both of these examples evaluate/return true because their value type on either side of the strict equals is the same: