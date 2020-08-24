Learn how to use the HTML <section> element.

The HTML <section> element is used as a container element to represent individual content sections in a document.

You might have a web page that has multiple sections that show different info about your company. For example:

Hero section

Services section

Team section

Sponsors section

Contact us section

Each section can then be encapsulated into self-contained sections, like this:

< section > < h2 > A section 1 </ h2 > < p > ... </ p > < img src = " " alt = " " /> </ section > < section > < h2 > A section 2 </ h2 > < p > ... </ p > < img src = " " alt = " " /> </ section > < section > < h2 > A section 3 </ h2 > < p > ... </ p > < img src = " " alt = " " /> </ section >

Another use case for the <section> element is inside <article> elements.

Let’s say you have a long form article that discusses multiple topics. For that purpose you can use the <section> element to break your article into different topic sections:

< article > < h1 > Main post title </ h1 > < section > < h2 > Topic 1 </ h2 > < p > ... </ p > < img src = " " alt = " " /> </ section > < section > < h2 > Topic 2 </ h2 > < p > ... </ p > < img src = " " alt = " " /> </ section > < section > < h2 > Topic 3 </ h2 > < p > ... </ p > < img src = " " alt = " " /> </ section > </ article >

You can also put <article> elements inside <section> elements.

Let’s say you have section on your front page where you display a list of article cards that each contain a link to individual posts:

< section > < h2 > Check out our latest blog posts </ h2 > < article > < a href = " /path-to-blog-post-1 " > < h3 > Blog post 1 </ h3 > </ a > </ article > < article > < a href = " /path-to-blog-post-2 " > < h3 > Blog post 2 </ h3 > </ a > </ article > < article > < a href = " /path-to-blog-post-3 " > < h3 > Blog post 3 </ h3 > </ a > </ article > </ section >

The <section> tag is one of many HTML tags used to define container elements. Some of the most commonly used HTML container elements are: