How the Return Statement works in JavaScript

In JavaScript, the return statement is used to stop a function from executing and return a value from inside the function.

Let’s say you have a function addName that accepts name inputs.

let addName = function ( name ) { }

Now you want to pass a name to the addName() function:

let myNameIs = addName ( "David" )

Now the addName function contains a variable name with a string value of "David" but right now you can’t do anything with the name variable and its string value David , because it’s stuck inside the addName() function.

If you try to access it like this:

console . log ( myNameIs )

You get undefined .

This is where return comes into the picture.

Add return name inside your function and then try to log it out again:

let addName = function ( name ) { return name } let myNameIs = addName ( "David" ) console . log ( myNameIs )

Now it works!