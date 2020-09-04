How the Return Statement works in JavaScript

In JavaScript, the return statement is used to stop a function from executing and return a value from inside the function.
Let’s say you have a function
addName that accepts name inputs.
let addName = function(name) {}
Now you want to pass a name to the
addName() function:
let myNameIs = addName("David")
Now the
addName function contains a variable
name with a string value of
"David" but right now you can’t do anything with the
name variable and its string value
David, because it’s stuck inside the
addName() function.
If you try to access it like this:
console.log(myNameIs)
// Undefined
You get
undefined.
This is where
return comes into the picture.
Add
return name inside your function and then try to log it out again:
let addName = function(name) {
return name
}
let myNameIs = addName("David")
console.log(myNameIs)
// "David"
Now it works!