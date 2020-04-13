In this quick lesson you’ll learn how to show the current year with React.js.
In a previous lesson, you learned how to show the current year with vanilla JavaScript. With React, it's almost the same. Simply add the following code inside your render function, like this:
class ShowCurrentYear extends React.Component {
render() {
return <div>{new Date().getFullYear()}</div>;
}
}
You could also create the get current year function outside of your render function, like this:
showCurrentYear() {
return new Date().getFullYear();
}
And then insert the output inside your render function wherever you want to show the current year in your app, like this:
<div>{this.showCurrentYear()}</div>