In this quick lesson you’ll learn how to show the current year with React.js.

In a previous lesson, you learned how to show the current year with vanilla JavaScript. With React, it's almost the same. Simply add the following code inside your render function, like this:

class ShowCurrentYear extends React . Component { render ( ) { return < div > { new Date ( ) . getFullYear ( ) } < / div > ; } }

You could also create the get current year function outside of your render function, like this:

showCurrentYear ( ) { return new Date ( ) . getFullYear ( ) ; }

And then insert the output inside your render function wherever you want to show the current year in your app, like this: