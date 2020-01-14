What is a Value in JavaScript?

Learn what is considered a value in JavaScript.
In JavaScript, the term value is an abstract (broad) concept because many things are considered values and there are many types of values. For example:
- numbers
- strings
- functions
- objects
- boolean
- null
- undefined
If you’re ever in doubt about the type of a value in JavaScript, put
typeof in front of the value. Try the examples below in your console:
console.log(typeof "Hi there!")
// output: "string"
console.log(typeof 7)
// output: "number"
console.log(typeof function toggleNav() {} )
// output: "function"
console.log(typeof {} )
// output: "object"
console.log(typeof true)
// output: "boolean"
console.log(typeof dog)
// output: "undefined"
These values are the most common ones you’ll see in the wild when starting out learning JavaScript. There is more to say about values and value types than this, but I want to keep this post simple and beginner-friendly.
I firmly believe that gradually increasing your tech-vocabulary is a better way to learn than bombarding yourself with countless of terms at once.