What is a Value in JavaScript?

Learn what is considered a value in JavaScript.

In JavaScript, the term value is an abstract (broad) concept because many things are considered values and there are many types of values. For example:

numbers

strings

functions

objects

boolean

null

undefined

If you’re ever in doubt about the type of a value in JavaScript, put typeof in front of the value. Try the examples below in your console:

console . log ( typeof "Hi there!" ) console . log ( typeof 7 ) console . log ( typeof function toggleNav ( ) { } ) console . log ( typeof { } ) console . log ( typeof true ) console . log ( typeof dog )

These values are the most common ones you’ll see in the wild when starting out learning JavaScript. There is more to say about values and value types than this, but I want to keep this post simple and beginner-friendly.

I firmly believe that gradually increasing your tech-vocabulary is a better way to learn than bombarding yourself with countless of terms at once.