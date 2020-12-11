How to Change Your Terminal Prompt Name on macOS

Is your Mac’s Terminal prompt name long and bloated like this?
Davids-MacBook-Pro:~ techstacker$ cd xxxx
Let’s fix it.
Here’s how to change your Terminal prompt name (macOS) quickly:
- Open a new Terminal window and type
cd ~/to go to your Home directory
- Type
ls -laand look for a file called
.bash_profile. If it’s not there, create one with this command:
touch .bash_profile.
- Now open your
.bash_profilefile with his command:
open -e .bash_profile.
- Add this line
export PS1="\u$ "and save it.
- Quit and restart your Terminal.
The
\u flag sets the prompt to your Mac’s User Account name.
This is how mine looks now:
techstacker$ cd xxxx
Glorious!