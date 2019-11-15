Posts tagged as macOS

How to Change Your Terminal Prompt Name on macOS

December 11th, 2020

How to Reduce Image File Sizes with ImageOptim (macOS)

November 17th, 2020

How to use Mac’s Spotlight Search for Quick Currency Conversion

November 5th, 2020

Split View Not Working on macOS Mojave (Quick Fix)

October 11th, 2020

How to Quickly Double Your Mac’s Battery Life

October 10th, 2020

How to Find Your Mac Serial Number (Quickly)

October 5th, 2020

How to Open Mac’s Home Directory in Finder via Terminal

October 4th, 2020

How to Open Mac’s Root Directory in Finder via Terminal

October 3rd, 2020

How to Remove the Floating Screenshot Preview Thumbnail in macOS

October 2nd, 2020

How to Use Your Mac’s Emoji Keyboard (in 1 second)

October 1st, 2020

How to Combine Multiple Finder Windows into One Window Tab System (macOS)

September 30th, 2020

How to Stop Your Mac from Automatically Downloading Updates

September 11th, 2020

How to Disable Mac Screenshot Shadows in macOS Mojave & Catalina

September 10th, 2020

How to Increase Your Terminal Font Size on Mac

September 9th, 2020

How to Change Your Mac’s Default Screenshot Directory

September 8th, 2020

Mac, How to Find the Expiry Date of Any Website Domain Fast

April 5th, 2020

How to Fix “nvm command not found” in bash on macOS

March 27th, 2020

React Native: How to Setup React Native CLI for Android on macOS

March 19th, 2020

React Native: How to Setup React Native CLI for iOS on macOS

March 18th, 2020

How to turn on Dark Mode in macOS Mojave

March 16th, 2020

How to Stop Your Mac From Going to Sleep

March 7th, 2020

What is “backupd-helper” and why is is running on My Mac?

March 6th, 2020

How to get your Mac CPU Specs via the Terminal

March 5th, 2020

What is Homebrew and what does it do?

February 25th, 2020

How to Show Your Finder’s Bar Path on Mac

February 19th, 2020

How to show all hidden files on Mac

February 18th, 2020

How to Get Current Screen Resolution from Command Line on Mac

January 2nd, 2020

macOS Mojave introduces a new Screenshot Tool

December 24th, 2019

How to Quickly Lock Your Mac Keyboard Shortcut

December 21st, 2019

Use macOS Mojave’s Dark Mode to Improve Your Focus

December 19th, 2019

What to do if Your Mac Doesn’t Detect Your External Hard Drive

December 16th, 2019

How to Back Up Your Mac With Time Machine

December 15th, 2019

How to Switch Audio Input/Output Source from Your Mac Menu Bar

December 13th, 2019

How to Change the Default Image File Type of Screenshots on Mac

December 11th, 2019

How to Quickly Crop Images on Mac

December 8th, 2019

How to Batch Rename Files on Mac

December 7th, 2019

How to Take Different Types of Screenshots on Mac

December 5th, 2019

5 Ways to Force Quit Frozen Apps on Mac

December 3rd, 2019

How to Close All Open Windows or Tabs on Mac

December 2nd, 2019

New Finder Window vs. New Smart Folder — What’s the Difference?

December 1st, 2019

How to Fix “application is damaged, can’t be used to install macOS”

November 19th, 2019

How to Update All Mac Apps From the Command Line

November 18th, 2019

How to Update Xcode

November 15th, 2019