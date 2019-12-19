Use macOS Mojave’s Dark Mode to Improve Your Focus

One of the great features in macOS Mojave is the Dark Mode which gives you a dark color scheme option.

When I say great I’m not referring to the aesthetics, as that is somewhat subjective, but rather that Dark Mode has been specifically designed to help you focus better when you work on your Mac.

The color scheme in Dark Mode is also easier on your eyes when you work at night or in environments with low-light conditions.

To enable Mojave’s Dark Mode go to System Preferences > General and select ‘Light’ or ‘Dark’ appearance. As you can see below, it’s easy to toggle back and forth.