How to Increase Your Terminal Font Size on Mac

macOS

To increase your Mac Terminal’s font size, follow these steps:

  1. Open your Terminal
  2. In the top menu click on Terminal > Preferences
  3. Click on the Profiles tab
  4. Then click on the Text tab (if it’s not already selected)

You should now see this window:

Mac Terminal > Preferences > Profiles > Text tab

Now under the Font section, click on the Change button to open up the Font settings window, which will allow you to customize your Terminal’s typography, including the font size:

Mac Terminal > Preferences > Profiles > Text > Change Font settings tab

The Mac Terminal’s default font size is 10-13 depending on your computer.

If you’re recording your screen for video tutorials, the default font size is way too small. I like my font size at 16 or 18 for most use cases.

