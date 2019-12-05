How to Take Different Types of Screenshots on Mac

MacmacOS

Learn how to take 3 different types of screenshots on your Mac computer.

1. Take full-screen screenshot

To snap a screenshot of your entire screen, simply hold down CMD + Shift + 3 on your keyboard. By default, your screenshots will be saved to your desktop.

2. Take a screenshot of a specific part of your screen

To snap a screenshot of a specific part of your screen, hold down CMD + Shift + 4, to enable your Mac’s built-in screenshot crosshair. Now use your mouse to drag over the specific area you want to snap a screenshot of. As soon as you let go of your mouse, the screenshot is taken and saved on your desktop.

Tip: if by mistake you drag your mouse over the wrong area, you can cancel your screenshot process by hitting the ESC (Escape) button, and hit CMD + Shift + 4 to retake your screenshot. This way you can avoid having a lot of bad screenshots laying around on your desktop for you to clean up later!

3. Capture screenshot of individual window

To snap a screenshot of an individual window, press Shift + CMD + 4, and then hit SPACE. Now move your mouse over the window you want to snap a screenshot of, and click on it. Oh boy, I wish I knew about this one a bit earlier in my tutorial writing career, it’s so convenient!

Has this been helpful to you?

You can support my work by sharing this article with others, or perhaps buy me a cup of coffee 😊

Kofi

Share & Discuss on

Subscribe to Newsletter