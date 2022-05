If your terminal outputs this when you try to use nvm:

-bash: nvm: command not found

The following command will load nvm into your current shell:

export NVM_DIR = " $HOME /.nvm" [ -s " $NVM_DIR /nvm.sh" ] && . " $NVM_DIR /nvm.sh"

Depending on your setup there are different ways to solve the problem.

Here’s a list of different solutions.