How to Batch Rename Files on Mac

Learn how to batch rename files (rename multiple files at once) on Mac.

Since Mac OS X Yosemite it has been possible to rename a group of files at the same time without using any 3rd party software or writing fancy command lines in your terminal.

To rename a group of files at the same time simply just select a group of files > then right-click on any of them and click on Rename. This pops up the multi-file renaming options menu, where you can replace text strings with new text.

In this video example below, I have a list of “React for Beginners” tutorial videos from a course I bought. Unfortunately, the video files were not named in a descriptive way by the tutorial author. As you’ll see in the video this is easy to fix:

Pretty cool, huh?