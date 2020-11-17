How to Reduce Image File Sizes with ImageOptim (macOS)

Reducing the file sizes of your images will have a massive impact on page loading and website speed in general. In this quick tutorial, you’ll learn how easy it is to significantly reduce image file sizes with the free Mac app, ImageOptim.
- First, go to the official Image Optim website and download the app. It takes a minute or so, depending on your Internet connection.
- Install the ImageOptim file you just downloaded. It takes a few seconds. That’s it, you’re now ready to use ImageOptim.
- Open ImageOptim by hitting CMD + SPACE and start typing “image..” it should pop up automatically. Click on it to open it.
- Find any image you want to reduce file size on, and drag it into your ImageOptim window. It will start working immediately.
A quick video demonstration