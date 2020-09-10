How to Disable Mac Screenshot Shadows in macOS Mojave & Catalina

Learn how to remove the annoying Screenshot drop shadow in macOS Mojave & Catalina manually — or permanently via your Terminal.

By default, macOS Mojave and Catalina’s Screenshot tool adds a drop shadow to your screenshots, which also adds a bunch of padding around your image, which can screw up your layout, e.g. if you’re using your screenshots for articles.

This drop silly shadow also makes your screenshot images take up almost TWICE AS MUCH space as without shadows 🤯!

Let’s fix it!

Skip to the Terminal/permanent solution.

Disable screenshot shadow manually

If you only want to disable screenshot shadows sometimes, it works exactly the same as when you take a normal selected UI window screenshot:

Command + Shift + 4 + Spacebar (with shadows)

To remove the shadow just add the Option (alt) key to the command, right before you click with your mouse to take the screenshot:

Command + Shift + 4 + Spacebar + Option.

Let’s compare screenshots with and without drop shadows.

With shadows (Command + Shift + 4 + Spacebar):