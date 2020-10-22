How to Remove Elements from the DOM with ES6 JavaScript

With ES6 JavaScript it’s easy to remove elements from the DOM. You simply attach the
remove() method to the element you want to remove:
let element = document.querySelector("element-to-remove")
element.remove()
For example if you want to remove the
h1 element from a web page:
let headingOne = document.querySelector("h1")
headingOne.remove()
The
remove() method is compatible with all modern browsers, including Edge. It’s not compatible with any Internet Explorer browser, including IE11.
Source: Caniuse.com