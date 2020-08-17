Learn the basics of how to use the HTML
<figure> Element.
The
<figure> tag is used to create figure elements in HTML:
<figure>
<!-- Put stuff here -->
</figure>
The
<figure> element is used to mark up self-contained content such as illustrations, photos, and code examples:
<figure>
<img src="path-to-file" alt="Description" />
</figure>
The
<figcaption> element is often used to add captions for the
<figure element, especially for images:
<figure>
<img src="path-to-image.jpg" alt="Description of image" />
<figcaption>Caption for photo</figcaption>
</figure>