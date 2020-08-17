Learn the basics of how to use the HTML <figure> Element.

The <figure> tag is used to create figure elements in HTML:

< figure > </ figure >

The <figure> element is used to mark up self-contained content such as illustrations, photos, and code examples:

< figure > < img src = " path-to-file " alt = " Description " /> </ figure >

The <figcaption> element is often used to add captions for the <figure element, especially for images: