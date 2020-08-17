The HTML <figure> Element

HTML

Learn the basics of how to use the HTML <figure> Element.

The <figure> tag is used to create figure elements in HTML:

<figure>
  <!-- Put stuff here -->
</figure>

The <figure> element is used to mark up self-contained content such as illustrations, photos, and code examples:

<figure>
  <img src="path-to-file" alt="Description" />
</figure>

The <figcaption> element is often used to add captions for the <figure element, especially for images:

<figure>
  <img src="path-to-image.jpg" alt="Description of image" />
  <figcaption>Caption for photo</figcaption>
</figure>

