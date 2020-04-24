How to Create Elements With Vanilla JavaScript

Counting the amount of clicks on an element is one of the easiest things you can do with JavaScript. All you need to do is to declare a variable to store your clicks and then use the addEventListener method on your target element.
Let’s say you want to track the number of clicks on a button element, e.g. a home button.
The HTML markup
Create an HTML button element and give it a class of button-home:
<button class="button-home">Home</button>
The JavaScript
Add the following code to your JavaScript file (I’ll explain the code below):
let buttonHome = document.querySelector(".button-home")
let CountButtonHomeClicks = 0
buttonHome.addEventListener("click", function() {
CountButtonHomeClicks += 1
console.log(CountButtonHomeClicks)
})
The result:
I added a bit of CSS styling to the button element above to make it easier to hit.
What’s happening in the JavaScript code:
- First, we use the
querySelector()method to select the
button-homeclass on the button element. Then we assign it to the
buttonHomevariable.
- Then we declare the
CountButtonHomeClicksvariable to store our future clicks. We give it a default initial value of 0.
- Then we attach an event listener to our buttonHome by using the
addEventListener()method.
- Inside our event listener we specify that we’re listening for
'click'events and that we want to execute a
function()on every click event.
- Inside our function, we specify that want to add 1 to our
CountButtonHomeClicksvariable everytime the click event is triggered. To add 1, we use the
+=(plus equals) operator.
- Finally, we log each click event using
console.log()on our
CountButtonHomeClicksvariable.
Now you know how to count clicks on a specific element.
Good to know:
- The code above is using ES6 syntax. If you’re using ES5, just replace
letwith
varand it will work the same.
- The function type we use in this example is called an anonymous function because it doesn’t have a name — unlike function expressions and function declarations.
- Anonymous functions cannot be reused. If you need call the same function on several events, use a function expression or function declaration.
Here’s a CodePen with all the code above.