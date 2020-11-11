Git vs. GitHub

Here’s the difference between Git & GitHub:

Git is a version control system (VCS) that we use for tracking changes in source code during software development. It’s especially useful in team environments where multiple people are working on the same project.

GitHub is a remote code and file hosting service where you can host your project's source code. You can either store your code publicly or privately.

Git and GitHub are different tools, but they’re almost always used together.

GitHub is just one of many repository-hosting services, but it’s the most popular one. Other known services are GitLab and Bitbucket.