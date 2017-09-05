Posts tagged as Git
Git vs. GitHub
November 11th, 2020
Use GitLens to Explore your Git History in VS Code
November 3rd, 2020
How to Remove node_modules from Repo (after adding .gitignore file)
October 30th, 2020
Why you should always make SMALL Git Commits
October 29th, 2020
How to create (initialize) a local Git Repository
October 27th, 2020
How to create package.json fast (skip the questions)
October 26th, 2020
What should you put in your Gitignore File?
October 25th, 2020
How Completely Uninitialize (Remove) Git from your Project
October 24th, 2020
How to Create Git Aliases (shortcuts) in Gitconfig (macOS)
October 16th, 2020
Git error Fatal: remote origin already exists (Quick Fix)
September 28th, 2020
How to Change Folder Name When Cloning a GitHub Repo
May 23rd, 2020
How to Check if Git is Already Installed on Your Mac
April 4th, 2020
How to Delete a Git Init From Your Repository
October 18th, 2019
How to Use Git & Github for Complete Beginners — Mastering the Basics
September 5th, 2017