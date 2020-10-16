How to Create Git Aliases (shortcuts) in Gitconfig (macOS)

You don’t want to waste time manually typing out long commands every time you use Git version control.
Let’s turn this common command:
git push origin master
Into this:
git pom
If you don’t have a
.gitconfig already, open up your Terminal and run this command:
touch ~/.gitconfig
You should now have an empty
.gitconfig file at
/users/youraccount/.
Open .gitconfig
Now open your
.gitconfig file with this command:
open ~/.gitconfig
You might already have some configuration in this file, such as:
[user]
email = youremail@gmail.com
name = John
[github]
user = username
If you don’t, I suggest you add it to your gitconfig file now (using your own information).
Create git alias
Now let’s create a git alias for
git push origin master.
Move to a new line and add this:
[alias]
pom = push origin master
Your
.gitconfig file should look similar to this:
[user]
email = youremail@gmail.com
name = John
[github]
user = username
[alias]
pom = push origin master
Now when you run
git pom in your Terminal, it will automatically run
push origin master for you.
Make more git aliases
You can use this blueprint to create all types of alias/shortcut commands for Git. For example, let’s say you want to use
git s instead of
git status. Simple, just add it below your other aliases:
[user]
email = youremail@gmail.com
name = John
[github]
user = username
[alias]
pom = push origin master
s = status
Less typing is always good!