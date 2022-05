To create (initialize) a loca Git repository for a project, go to the root of your project and run this command:

git init

That’s it!

Now you can start tracking and commiting files:

Run git add . to stage your files.

to stage your files. Run git commit -m 'Describe your changes' to add a descriptive message about your file changes.

to add a descriptive message about your file changes. Run git push origin master to push your changes to your remote repository.

To push your files to a remote repository, you need to set up a remote repo somewhere, for example on GitHub.

How to completely remove Git from a project.