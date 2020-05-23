How to Change Folder Name When Cloning a GitHub Repo

The fastest way to change the folder name when cloning a GitHub repository is to simply specify the name you want at the end of the
git clone command.
Follow this structure:
git clone repo-name folder-name
Real-life example cloning the popular
create-react-app repository and renaming it to
your-app-name:
git clone https://github.com/facebook/create-react-app.git your-app-name
Here’s a short video showing the entire process:
When you’re done downloading the repo do
cd your-app-name to enter your directory with all the Create React App files. You can do
npm install or
yarn to install it just as you normally would.