How to Change Folder Name When Cloning a GitHub Repo

The fastest way to change the folder name when cloning a GitHub repository is to simply specify the name you want at the end of the git clone command.

Follow this structure:

git clone repo-name folder-name

Real-life example cloning the popular create-react-app repository and renaming it to your-app-name :

git clone https://github.com/facebook/create-react-app.git your-app-name

Here’s a short video showing the entire process: