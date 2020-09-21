How to use the HTML <br> Element

The <br> tag defines an inline element in HTML, that forces a new line (line break) between the text you put it between.
Example:
<p>
The <br> tag <br>forces<br>line<br>breaks in text
</p>
Result:
The <br> tag
forces
line
breaks in text
Good to know about the <br> tag
- You’ll often see developers use the
<br>tag to add space between individual HTML elements, but that’s an incorrect usage. You should use the CSS margin property to apply space between elements.
- The
<br>element is a so-called “empty element” which means that it has no closing tag (unlike most HTML elements). It’s defined with just one tag:
<br>
- If you use line breaks in JSX (for ReactJS) the br element is also defined with only one tag, however, the JSX version requires a forward slash to be valid (as in a closing HTML tag):
<br/>
- Using the
<br>element can cause undesirable layout results in responsive typography, so use it carefully, and in my opinion, only if you have to. Often using custom CSS classes is a better alternative than using
<br>for text formatting.