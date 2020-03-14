How to Add Markup Inside Elements With JavaScript

Learn how to add an element inside another element with JavaScript.

JavaScript has a property called innerHTML that makes adding markup inside existing elements straight forward.

Let’s say you have an article header with a headline, and you need to add an important message right below it, like a subtitle or a tagline.

HTML

< article > < header > < h1 > Headline for your article </ h1 > </ header > </ article >

JavaScript

Now let’s add some HTML markup for the tagline right after the h1 headline.

const articleHeadline = document . querySelector ( 'article header' ) articleHeadline . innerHTML += '<p>Extra content right below the headline.</p>'

Pretty cool, huh?

What if you need to add content right above the h1 headline instead of below it?

No problem, you first assign the new content to your articleHeadline variable and then add the headline content afterward: