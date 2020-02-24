What is Letter Case?

Typography

The term letter case or just case is used when discussing the distinction between lowercase, uppercase, or capitalization.

  • this sentence is written in all lowercase
  • THIS IS ALL UPPERCASE (also called ALL CAPS)
  • Capitalization Is When The First Letter In Words Is Uppercase

There are different ways of using capitalization in writing, depending on the medium and the preferred style of the publisher/author.

Typically in article titles you don’t capitalize words like “a, an, the, to, on” but you capitalize important words.

Capitalizemytitle.com has a good description of the various capitalization styles.

Has this been helpful to you?

You can support my work by sharing this article with others, or perhaps buy me a cup of coffee 😊

Kofi

Share & Discuss on

Subscribe to Newsletter