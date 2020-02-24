What is Letter Case?

The term letter case or just case is used when discussing the distinction between lowercase, uppercase, or capitalization.

this sentence is written in all lowercase

THIS IS ALL UPPERCASE (also called ALL CAPS)

Capitalization Is When The First Letter In Words Is Uppercase

There are different ways of using capitalization in writing, depending on the medium and the preferred style of the publisher/author.

Typically in article titles you don’t capitalize words like “a, an, the, to, on” but you capitalize important words.

Capitalizemytitle.com has a good description of the various capitalization styles.