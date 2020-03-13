How to Remove DOM Elements with JavaScript

Learn about two different ways to quickly remove or hide elements from the DOM with JavaScript.

There are two ways to remove/hide elements from the DOM with JavaScript. Ask yourself “am I going to need to bring this element back again at some point?”.

If the answer is yes, then you should hide your element with the style property:

const hideElement = document . querySelector ( '#element-to-hide' ) hideElement . style . display = 'none'

If you don’t need to bring the element back again, use this method:

const removeElement = document . querySelector ( '#element-to-remove' ) removeElement . parentNode . removeChild ( removeElement )