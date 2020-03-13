How to Remove DOM Elements with JavaScript

Learn about two different ways to quickly remove or hide elements from the DOM with JavaScript.
There are two ways to remove/hide elements from the DOM with JavaScript. Ask yourself “am I going to need to bring this element back again at some point?”.
If the answer is yes, then you should hide your element with the style property:
const hideElement = document.querySelector('#element-to-hide')
hideElement.style.display = 'none'
If you don’t need to bring the element back again, use this method:
const removeElement = document.querySelector('#element-to-remove')
removeElement.parentNode.removeChild(removeElement)
Remember that when using
querySelector() to select elements,
# is for elements with ID attributes,
. is for classes.