How to use HTML Lists (<ul>, <ol>, <dl>)

In HTML there are 3 types of list elements:

Unordered lists (the most common)

Ordered lists

Description lists

Unordered lists

Unordered lists are defined with the <ul> element and each list item inside is defined with the <li> element:

< ul > < li > Apple </ li > < li > Banana </ li > < li > Orange </ li > </ ul >

Result:

Apple

Banana

Orange

By default, unordered lists are styled with a circle bullet point, but this can be customized with CSS.

Ordered lists

Ordered lists are defined with the <ol> element and each list item inside is defined with the <li> element:

< ol > < li > Apple </ li > < li > Banana </ li > < li > Orange </ li > </ ol >

Result:

Apple Banana Orange

By default, ordered lists are displayed numerically, but this can be customized with CSS.

Description lists

Description lists work a lot differently than ordered and unordered lists.

Here’s how they work:

The <dl> element defines the a description list (and is the parent element).

element defines the a description list (and is the parent element). The <dt> element defines terms (names) inside a description list (and is a child of the <dl> element).

element defines terms (names) inside a description list (and is a child of the element). The <dd> element provides the description, definition, or value for the description list term ( <dt> ) that came just before it (and is also a child of the <dl> element).

Example:

< dl > < dt > African Elephant </ dt > < dd > The worlds largest living land animal. </ dd > < dt > Giraffe </ dt > < dd > The tallest living animal on Earth. </ dd > < dt > Blue Whale </ dt > < dd > The largest animal ever (as we know it). </ dd > </ dl >

Result:

African Elephant The worlds largest living land animal. Giraffe The tallest living animal on Earth. Blue Whale The largest animal ever (as we know it).