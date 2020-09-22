How to use HTML Lists (<ul>, <ol>, <dl>)

In HTML there are 3 types of list elements:
- Unordered lists (the most common)
- Ordered lists
- Description lists
Unordered lists
Unordered lists are defined with the
<ul> element and each list item inside is defined with the
<li> element:
<ul>
<li>Apple</li>
<li>Banana</li>
<li>Orange</li>
</ul>
Result:
- Apple
- Banana
- Orange
By default, unordered lists are styled with a circle bullet point, but this can be customized with CSS.
Ordered lists
Ordered lists are defined with the
<ol> element and each list item inside is defined with the
<li> element:
<ol>
<li>Apple</li>
<li>Banana</li>
<li>Orange</li>
</ol>
Result:
- Apple
- Banana
- Orange
By default, ordered lists are displayed numerically, but this can be customized with CSS.
Description lists
Description lists work a lot differently than ordered and unordered lists.
Here’s how they work:
- The
<dl>element defines the a description list (and is the parent element).
- The
<dt>element defines terms (names) inside a description list (and is a child of the
<dl>element).
- The
<dd>element provides the description, definition, or value for the description list term (
<dt>) that came just before it (and is also a child of the
<dl>element).
Example:
<dl>
<dt>African Elephant</dt>
<dd>The worlds largest living land animal.</dd>
<dt>Giraffe</dt>
<dd>The tallest living animal on Earth.</dd>
<dt>Blue Whale</dt>
<dd>The largest animal ever (as we know it).</dd>
</dl>
Result:
- African Elephant
- The worlds largest living land animal.
- Giraffe
- The tallest living animal on Earth.
- Blue Whale
- The largest animal ever (as we know it).
Description lists are rarely used in modern HTML. The most common use case I’ve seen is for creating some type of a glossary or to display metadata — however, there are many other ways of doing that in HTML.