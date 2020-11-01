How to Highlight Current Page Menu Item with vanilla JavaScript

Learn how to highlight the currently active page in your website’s navigation bar/menu.

A common website feature is to highlight the current page menu item when the user navigates from page to page.

Here’s how to do that with vanilla JavaScript.

Step 1: A simple menu

< nav class = " navbar " > < a href = " / " > Home </ a > < a href = " /about " > About </ a > < a href = " /contact " > Contact </ a > </ nav >

Step 2: CSS styling

Some minimal CSS styling. The important part here is the .current class, which is what we will add to the current active page item, in step 3:

.navbar { background-color : #111 ; padding : 1rem ; } .navbar a { text-decoration : none ; color : white ; padding : 1rem ; } .current { color : #df3e23 ; }

Step 3: JavaScript

This code will look for the current page URL and then add the current class to the corresponding menu item: