How to Highlight Current Page Menu Item with vanilla JavaScript

JavaScript

Learn how to highlight the currently active page in your website’s navigation bar/menu.

A common website feature is to highlight the current page menu item when the user navigates from page to page.

Here’s how to do that with vanilla JavaScript.

Step 1: A simple menu

<nav class="navbar">
	<a href="/">Home</a>
	<a href="/about">About</a>
	<a href="/contact">Contact</a>
</nav>

Step 2: CSS styling

Some minimal CSS styling. The important part here is the .current class, which is what we will add to the current active page item, in step 3:

.navbar {
	background-color: #111;
	padding: 1rem;
}
.navbar a {
	text-decoration: none;
	color: white;
	padding: 1rem;
}

.current {
	color: #df3e23;
}

Step 3: JavaScript

This code will look for the current page URL and then add the current class to the corresponding menu item:

const current = 0;
for (var i = 0; i < document.links.length; i++) {
    if (document.links[i].href === document.URL) {
        current = i;
    }
}
document.links[current].className = 'current';

