Learn how to use the CSS @import rule to import stylesheets.

The CSS @import at-rule allows you to import CSS stylesheets into other CSS stylesheets. It’s practical for websites with a big/growing codebase.

Basic usage:

@import url ( variables.css ) ;

This method allows you to separate your CSS styles into individual files for variables, typography, colors, spacing, etc. — as opposed to keeping all your styles in one big stylesheet.

You can then import all your individual CSS files into your main CSS stylesheet to to add them all together:

@import url ( variables.css ) ; @import url ( elements.css ) ; @import url ( colors.css ) ; @import url ( typography.css ) ; @import url ( spacing.css ) ;

This is a practical way to keep everything clean organized as your codebase grows over time.

Important when using @import

The most important thing to know when using @import is that you must put your @import statements at the very top of your main CSS file (the one that you import all your CSS files into).

Example:

@import url ( variables.css ) ; @import url ( elements.css ) ; @import url ( colors.css ) ; @import url ( typography.css ) ; @import url ( spacing.css ) ; .other-stuff { padding : 16px ; background-color : blue ; }

If you put any CSS styling (in your main CSS file) above the @import statements, it will be ignored.

Using @import with media queries

You can also use @import statements to import CSS stylesheets conditionally. For example, if you have a specific stylesheet that should only get loaded on small screens, like smartphones, you control that by attaching media queries to your @import statements:

@import "mobile.css" screen and ( max-width : 768px ) ;