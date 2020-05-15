How to get back the 3 dot (ellipsis) menu button in Chrome

Has the 3 dotted ellipsis menu button gone missing in your Chrome browser?

Fear not, you can get it back.

When the 3 dots go missing, it usually gets replaced with a red upward pointing arrow, although some users have reported different behavior. Regardless, the following will apply to most users.

If you hover your mouse over the red arrow, you’ll get a tooltip box in which the first info is irrelevant, but it also tells you that there’s an update available for your browser.

To install the Chrome update and reinstate your 3 dot menu, click on the red arrow, and then click on Update Google Chrome

You have to relaunch your browser for the changes to take effect.

Upon relaunching your glorious 3-dot menu has returned!

I love the Chrome browser, but the Chrome team has done a horrible job on the UX on this particular part of the UI because the arrow up icon just looks like an icon from a Chrome Extension. Obvious always wins, and this is not obvious!