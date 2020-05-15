How to get back the 3 dot (ellipsis) menu button in Chrome

Has the 3 dotted ellipsis menu button gone missing in your Chrome browser?

Chrome 3 dot menu button

Fear not, you can get it back.

When the 3 dots go missing, it usually gets replaced with a red upward pointing arrow, although some users have reported different behavior. Regardless, the following will apply to most users.

Chrome red update arrow

If you hover your mouse over the red arrow, you’ll get a tooltip box in which the first info is irrelevant, but it also tells you that there’s an update available for your browser.

Chrome red update arrow tooltip

To install the Chrome update and reinstate your 3 dot menu, click on the red arrow, and then click on Update Google Chrome

Chrome update button

You have to relaunch your browser for the changes to take effect.

Upon relaunching your glorious 3-dot menu has returned!

I love the Chrome browser, but the Chrome team has done a horrible job on the UX on this particular part of the UI because the arrow up icon just looks like an icon from a Chrome Extension. Obvious always wins, and this is not obvious!

