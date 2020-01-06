How to Auto-Focus the First Form Input Field with Vanilla JavaScript

Learn how to auto-focus the first input field on page load in HTML forms
One of the underlying premises of good UX Design is to save as many steps to get from a to b as possible so our users can get what they want fast.
Nobody enjoys filling out forms, especially not long forms, so let’s save your users a little time by auto-focusing the first input field in your HTML forms on page load.
HTML form
Add this form code to your HTML document:
<form>
First name:<br>
<input type="text" name="firstname" id="firstField"><br>Last name:<br>
<input type="text" name="lastname"><br>Country:<br>
<input type="text" name="lastname">
</form>
JavaScript
Add this JavaScript onload function to your .js file:
window.onload = function() {
document.getElementById("firstField").focus();
};
Auto-focus input field on page load demo
Check out the demo below:
https://codepen.io/StrengthandFreedom/pen/yLypogQ
How the code works
Take a look at the HTML form. The ID in the first input field in the HTML form is called
firstField — this is what we target with JavaScript.
In JavaScript, we set up an onload event called
window.onload which immediately runs when you go to a new page or refresh your browser.
The onload event executes a function that finds the input field with the
firstField ID via
document.getElementById and then uses the JavaScript
focus() method to set the state of the input field to focus.
Troubleshooting
Does the focus outline disappear from your input field all of a sudden? That’s because the code we wrote only auto-focuses the first input field once on each page load. If you do anything outside of immediately typing inside the auto-focused input field, then it won’t auto-focus again, until you do another page refresh.