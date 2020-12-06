What Does “504 Gateway Time-out” Mean?

504 Gateway Time-out is a server status code that often occurs when a user requests information from a website, but the server couldn’t respond fast enough.

It could mean that the server is offline, or that there is some error in the network on your web host.

How do you solve this problem?

If the website in question is your own, you can try restarting your server.

If the website isn’† your own, try refreshing the page/browser tab.

If you have a VPN, try disabling it momentarily, and refresh the page again.