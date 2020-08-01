How to Disable JavaScript in Google Chrome

To disable JavaScript in Google Chrome:
- Go to any website that you want to disable JavaScript on.
- Now click on the lock icon in the top left corner of your browser, right next to the URL field. This will open a dropdown menu.
- In the dropdown click on Site Settings
- Now under the Permissions list locate <> JavaScript
- Click on the dropdown on the right that says Allow (default) and choose Block
Now JavaScript won’t run on that website.
Here's a quick video of me disabling JavaScript on Tesla.com by following the 5 steps above: