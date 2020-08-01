How to Disable JavaScript in Google Chrome

To disable JavaScript in Google Chrome:

  1. Go to any website that you want to disable JavaScript on.
  2. Now click on the lock icon in the top left corner of your browser, right next to the URL field. This will open a dropdown menu.
  3. In the dropdown click on Site Settings
  4. Now under the Permissions list locate <> JavaScript
  5. Click on the dropdown on the right that says Allow (default) and choose Block

Now JavaScript won’t run on that website.

Here's a quick video of me disabling JavaScript on Tesla.com by following the 5 steps above:

