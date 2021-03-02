[Video] How to Detect Clicks Outside of An Element With JavaScript

Grab the code from the video below!
HTML
<div class="box">
If you click anywhere outside of me, I’m gone faster than you can snap your
fingers.
</div>
CSS
.box {
margin: 1rem auto 1rem auto;
max-width: 300px;
border: 1px solid #555;
border-radius: 4px;
padding: 1rem 1.5rem;
font-size: 1.5rem;
}
.js-is-hidden {
display: none;
}
JavaScript
// Select element with box class, assign to box variable
const box = document.querySelector(".box")
// Detect all clicks on the document
document.addEventListener("click", function(event) {
// If user clicks inside the element, do nothing
if (event.target.closest(".box")) return
// If user clicks outside the element, hide it!
box.classList.add("js-is-hidden")
})