Hue vs. Color (a Quick Explanation)

If you’re new to color theory, you probably find yourself wondering what the difference is between the term hue and color.

It’s not complicated at all.

  • Color is a general term for everything you see as a result of light.
  • Hue is a color property that describes the color of a color (sometimes called color identity).

Hue does not describe how bright, intense, or saturated a color is. Hue just describes what color something is, red, green, blue, yellow, etc.

A color palette
A color palette with different hues.

The hues of the color palette above are green, orange, red, prim, blue.

A good rule of thumb when designing with color is to use as few hues as possible in a single image to avoid crowding it.

Hue is a part of the HSV model (Hue, Saturation, Value), which is an alternative representation of the RGB color model. HSV is common in Pixel Art.

