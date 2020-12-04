How to Render JSON-LD Data in Next.js (ReactJS)

Learn how to make JSON-D (application/ld+json) schemas work in Next.js and other ReactJS projects.

To render JSON-LD data in Next.js (or any React app) you need to use:

The <script> element.

element. The dangerouslySetInnerHTML attribute.

attribute. The JSON.stringify method (for serlialization).

JSON-LD stands for JavaScript Object Notation for Linked Data. It’s a lightweight method to present Schema.org data to search engines about your website’s content.

Let’s look at an example.

Let’s say you have an HTML JSON-LD schema that is structured similarly to this:

< script type = " application/ld+json " > { "@context" : "https://schema.org/" , "@type" : "Product" , "name" : "Name of service" , "image" : "https://somewebsite.com/static/images/some-image.jpg" , "description" : " I seek the means to fight injustice. To turn fear against those who prey on the fearful. Someone like you. Someone who'll rattle the cages. My anger outweighs my guilt." , "brand" : "Company Name" , "review" : { "@type" : "Review" , "name" : "Company Name " , "reviewBody" : "It was a dog. It was a big dog. It's not who I am underneath but what I do that defines me. Well, you see... I'm buying this hotel and setting some new rules about the pool area." , "reviewRating" : { "@type" : "Rating" , "ratingValue" : "5" } , "datePublished" : "2020-04-06" , "author" : { "@type" : "Person" , "name" : "Emma" } } } </ script >

To make this JSON-LD schema work in Next.js, start by removing the HTML <script> tags so that you’re left with a JSON-LD object.

Then assign the JSON-LD object to a variable, like this:

const schemaData = { "@context" : "https://schema.org/" , "@type" : "Product" , "name" : "Name of service" , "image" : "https://somewebsite.com/static/images/some-image.jpg" , "description" : "I seek the means to fight injustice. To turn fear against those who prey on the fearful. Someone like you. Someone who'll rattle the cages. My anger outweighs my guilt." , "brand" : "Company Name" , "review" : { "@type" : "Review" , "name" : "Company Name " , "reviewBody" : "It was a dog. It was a big dog. It's not who I am underneath but what I do that defines me. Well, you see... I'm buying this hotel and setting some new rules about the pool area." , "reviewRating" : { "@type" : "Rating" , "ratingValue" : "5" } , "datePublished" : "2020-04-06" , "author" : { "@type" : "Person" , "name" : "Emma" } } }

Now you need to serialize your schemaData variable with JSON.stringify() :

JSON . stringify ( schemaData )

Finally you add JSON.stringify(schemaData) as an object value of the dangerouslySetInnerHTML attribute inside a <script> element to render it in the browser:

< script type = " application/ld+json " dangerouslySetInnerHTML = { { __html : JSON . stringify ( schemaData ) } } />

If you’re confused, here’s a complete page example, based on the code in his tutorial, which should work in all Next.js/React websites: