Learn about how Scope works in JavaScript and the difference between Global Scope, Local Scope, and Lexical Scope.

Scope refers to the context in which functions or variables are accessible. JavaScript has three scope types, global scope, local scope, lexical scope:

A global variable is a variable declared outside a code block

is a variable declared outside a code block A local variable is a variable declared inside a code block

Good to know: functions can access variables and other functions that are set outside themselves — but not variables that are set inside other functions.

It will make sense in a minute.

Global Scope

Any variable or function in the global scope is accessible inside other functions:

let dogBreed = "Labrador" let getDogBreed = function ( ) { console . log ( dogBreed ) } getDogBreed ( )

That includes functions inside of functions:

let dogBreed = "Labrador" let getDogBreed = function ( ) { let getDogBreedFromGlobalScope = function ( ) { console . log ( dogBreed ) } getDogBreedFromGlobalScope ( ) } getDogBreed ( )

Local Scope

A variable or function with a local scope is only accessibility from within it’s own context (scope):

let getDogBreed = function ( ) { let dogBreed = "Labrador" console . log ( dogBreed ) }

The variable dogBreed has a local scope, and it can only be accessed from within its scope (inside the curly braces { .. } )

Here’s the same code as above, but this time we move the console.log(dogBreed) outside of the local scope, so it’s now in the global scope:

let getDogBreed = function ( ) { let dogBreed = "Labrador" } console . log ( dogBreed )

You get a reference error, that says “dog breed is not defined” , because you’re trying to log out a locally scoped variable from the global scope.

Lexical scope

When you nest functions (put functions within functions), the variables and functions within the parent function (the outermost function) can be accessed by the inner functions. This is referred to as the lexical scope.

However, the parent (outermost) function itself, cannot access variables or functions within the inner functions. It can sound more confusing than it is, let’s look at an example, then it will make sense: