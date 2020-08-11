Learn about how Scope works in JavaScript and the difference between Global Scope, Local Scope, and Lexical Scope.
Scope refers to the context in which functions or variables are accessible. JavaScript has three scope types, global scope, local scope, lexical scope:
- A global variable is a variable declared outside a code block
- A local variable is a variable declared inside a code block
Good to know: functions can access variables and other functions that are set outside themselves — but not variables that are set inside other functions.
It will make sense in a minute.
Global Scope
Any variable or function in the global scope is accessible inside other functions:
// Global scope
let dogBreed = "Labrador"
let getDogBreed = function() {
// dogBreed is accessible because it’s in the global scope
console.log(dogBreed)
// "Labrador"
}
// Run function
getDogBreed()
That includes functions inside of functions:
// Global scope
let dogBreed = "Labrador"
let getDogBreed = function() {
// function inside function
let getDogBreedFromGlobalScope = function() {
// accesses dogBreed from the global scope
console.log(dogBreed)
// "Labrador"
}
// Run function
getDogBreedFromGlobalScope()
}
// Run function
getDogBreed()
Local Scope
A variable or function with a local scope is only accessibility from within it’s own context (scope):
let getDogBreed = function() {
// local variable scope
let dogBreed = "Labrador"
// We can access the dogBreed variable because it’s local
console.log(dogBreed)
// "Labrador
}
The variable
dogBreed has a local scope, and it can only be accessed from within its scope (inside the curly braces
{ .. })
Here’s the same code as above, but this time we move the
console.log(dogBreed) outside of the local scope, so it’s now in the global scope:
let getDogBreed = function() {
// local variable scope
let dogBreed = "Labrador"
}
// Try to access a locally scoped variable
console.log(dogBreed)
// Uncaught ReferenceError: dogBreed is not defined
You get a reference error, that says
“dog breed is not defined”, because you’re trying to log out a locally scoped variable from the global scope.
Lexical scope
When you nest functions (put functions within functions), the variables and functions within the parent function (the outermost function) can be accessed by the inner functions. This is referred to as the lexical scope.
However, the parent (outermost) function itself, cannot access variables or functions within the inner functions. It can sound more confusing than it is, let’s look at an example, then it will make sense:
// Global scope
let animals = function() {
// Lexical scope
let dogBreed = "Labrador"
// Nested function
let getAnimals = function() {
// We can access dogBreed because it's in the lexical scope
console.log(dogBreed)
// "Labrador"
// Here’s a locally scoped variable
let catBreed = "Persian"
console.log(catBreed)
// "Persian"
}
// Run function
getAnimals()
// This works because the dogBreed variable is in the lexical scope
console.log(dogBreed)
// "Labrador"
// This won’t work, because catBreed is not in the lexical scope, it’s local to the getAnimals() function
console.log(catBreed)
// Uncaught ReferenceError: catBreed is not defined
}
animals()