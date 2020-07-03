How to use Hyphens, En & EM Dashes Correctly [Typography]

In writing and typography, hyphens and dashes are often used interchangeably. The situation is not helped by the fact that there are two types of dashes, a long em dash (—) and a short en dash (–). They may look similar, but they have different use cases and should be used correctly.

Shortcuts for hyphens, en, and em dash

Windows Mac OS HTML - hyphen - - - – en dash alt 0150 alt/option + hyphen – — em dash alt 0151 alt/option + shift + hyphen — Notice the difference in length.

Hyphen vs. En vs. Em Dash

Here’s the difference between hyphens, and en/em dashes:

Hyphens (-) are used for multipart words and for words that break into multiple lines. For example: “left-click” and “old-fashioned” are multipart words. Some browsers can automatically hyphenate words (line break) by using the CSS hyphens: auto; property. Although as of July 2020, automatic hyphenation is only fully compatible in Firefox & Safari.

