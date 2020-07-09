How to find a single item in an array with JavaScript

To find a single (specific) item in an array with vanilla JavaScript you can use the ES6 method Array.find() .

Let’s say you have an array of list items, in this case its vegetables. Now you want to find the carot from the list:

const vegetables = [ "broccoli" , "carot" , "kale" , "spinach" ] let carot = vegetables . find ( function ( vegetables ) { return vegetables === "carot" } ) console . log ( carot )

How the code works:

First you declare a variable carot

Then you assign the vegetables variable to it, and attach the Array.find() method and tell it to return the exact string "carot"

Note 1: the triple equals operator === checks for both value equality and type equality.