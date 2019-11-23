How to Make An Image Into a Clickable Link

To make an image into a clickable link that works just like a regular link, you need to wrap it inside an HTML anchor element.

The structure of your anchor element is the same as if you add a regular link inside a text block in a blog post, but instead of wrapping your anchor (link) element inside paragraph tags ( <p></p> ) you wrap your image element ( <img> ) inside anchor tags <a></a> .

Example of an image made into a clickable link

<a href="https://techstacker.com"> <img src="https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/7/77/EricCartman.png" width="150" height="150" alt="Eric Cartman" /> </a>

The result:

If you click on the image you will be taken to the front page.