How to Make An Image Into a Clickable Link

To make an image into a clickable link that works just like a regular link, you need to wrap it inside an HTML anchor element.
The structure of your anchor element is the same as if you add a regular link inside a text block in a blog post, but instead of wrapping your anchor (link) element inside paragraph tags (
<p></p>) you wrap your image element (
<img>) inside anchor tags
<a></a>.
Example of an image made into a clickable link
<a href="https://techstacker.com">
<img src="https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/7/77/EricCartman.png" width="150" height="150" alt="Eric Cartman" />
</a>
The result:
If you click on the image you will be taken to the front page.