How to Make An Image Into a Clickable Link

To make an image into a clickable link that works just like a regular link, you need to wrap it inside an HTML anchor element.

The structure of your anchor element is the same as if you add a regular link inside a text block in a blog post, but instead of wrapping your anchor (link) element inside paragraph tags (<p></p>) you wrap your image element (<img>) inside anchor tags <a></a>.

<a href="https://techstacker.com">
<img src="https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/7/77/EricCartman.png" width="150" height="150" alt="Eric Cartman" />
</a>

The result:

Eric Cartman

If you click on the image you will be taken to the front page.

