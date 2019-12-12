How to Adjust Your Mac’s Volume in Small Increments

When you turn your volume up and down on Mac, the default increments are rather big from tab to tab. But what if you want more fine-grained control over your volume, e.g. if you have some external speakers hooked on to your Mac that needs some adjustment to sound just right?

Fortunately, you can easily adjust the up/down volume increments to become 4 times as sensitive as they are by default on your Mac, by holding down ⌥ and ⇧ while you tab your volume up/down keys.

Small volume up/down increments demo

Notice how big the jumps are in the first part of the video where I just tab my volume up/down keys as usual, without holding down ⌥ and ⇧. As soon as I start holding down ⌥ and ⇧ down while tabbing my volume keys, the increments are tiny and precise, which is exactly what you want if you’re testing some audio equipment, like a musical instrument or an external speaker.