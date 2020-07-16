How to Change the Background Color on a Website (on mouseover) With JavaScript

Learn how to change the background color on a website when you move your mouse over it, with vanilla JavaScript.

HTML

Here’s some markup for a simple HTML page:

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < body > < h1 > Move your move over this page </ h1 > </ body > </ html >

JavaScript

To change the background color when a user moves their mouse over any part of the page, you need to:

Target the <body> element and store a reference to it in a variable.

element and store a reference to it in a variable. An event listener on the window object that listens for mouseover events.

object that listens for events. Apply the backgroundColor property with a color value.

Add the following code to your JavaScript file:

const bodyElement = document . querySelector ( "body" ) window . addEventListener ( "mouseover" , function ( ) { bodyElement . style . backgroundColor = "red" } )

Now as soon as the user moves their mouse over any part of your website, the background color instantly turns red.

Check out the code demo.