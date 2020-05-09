Enable Emmet’s Autocomplete Feature Inside React Files (VSCode)

Emmet is an automation tool for code editors, that saves you a lot of time by giving you code autocompletion on abbreviations. For example, typing
h1 followed by hitting the
TAB key(on your keyboard) will automatically create a complete h1 element (open/close tags)
<h1></h1> and thus save you a lot of typing.
In VSCode, Emmet is built-in, so it works out of the box when you want to do autocompletion inside your
.html files.
But when you’re inside a React file, this autocompletion doesn’t always work. In that case, you’ll have to enable Emmet’s
triggerExpansionOnTab function manually inside your project’s Workspace Settings.
To enable Emmet inside a React file in VSCode:
- Go to Preferences > Settings
- Inside Settings, click on the
{}button in the top right corner to open your
settings.jsonfile (Workspace Settings)
- Paste the following inside that and hit Save (CMD or CTRL + S)
{
"emmet.triggerExpansionOnTab": true
}
Here’s a video showing the entire process:
Now Emmet autocompletion should work inside your React.js files in VSCode.