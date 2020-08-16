HTML Block-Level vs Inline-Block Elements (Overview)

Learn about the difference between block-level & inline block elements in HTML.

In HTML, all elements have a default display value that is inherited by the User Agent Stylesheet (UAS) which is built-in to all browsers.

There are two display value options, block and inline:

block in CSS: display:block;

inline in CSS: display: inline-block;

The behavior or style of any HTML element gets comes from the browser’s User Agent Stylesheet (UAS) — which you can easily override. So any block-level element can be converted into an inline element, with a simple declaration: display: inline-block; — and vice versa.

What is a Block-Level Element?

In HTML, a block-level element is an element that always starts on a new line (like a line break) and takes up the full width of its container (parent element).

So if I add a <div> element right below this paragraph, it takes up the entire width of its parent element container from the left to the right edge.

Code example:

< div > I’m a block-level element. </ div >

Result:

I’m a block-level element.

Ok that’s hard see that it takes up the full width. To make it easier to see let’s add a border to it:

< div style =" border : 1px solid #dd4c4f " > I’m a block-level element. </ div >

Result:

I’m a block-level element.

Now you can see the <div> element takes up the full width of its container, which on this website you’re on is an <article> element.

As I mentioned, block-level elements start a new line, and here’s how it looks on a code level and how it renders in the browser from the users perspective:

< div style =" border : 1px solid #dd4c4f " > I’m a block-level element. </ div > < div style =" border : 1px solid #dd4c4f " > I’m another block-level element. </ div >

How it looks:

I’m a block-level element. I’m another block-level element.

If the two <div> elements above were inline they would sit right next to each other on the same line (as you’ll see in the next section). But because they’re block-level elements, they sit on their own line in the layout and each take up the full width of the parent container

All HTML block-level elements

A complete list of block-level elements in HTML:

<address> Contact information. <article> Article content. <aside> Aside content. <blockquote> Long ("block") quotation. <details> Disclosure widget. <dialog> Dialog box. <dd> Describes a term in a description list. <div> Document division. <dl> Description list. <dt> Description list term. <fieldset> Field set label. <figcaption> Figure caption. <figure> Groups media content with a caption <figcaption> ). <footer> Section or page footer. <form> Input form. <h1> , <h2> , <h3> , <h4> , <h5> , <h6> Heading levels 1-6. <header> Section or page header. <hgroup> Groups header information. <hr> Horizontal rule (dividing line).



<li> List item. <main> Main content container. <nav> Contains navigation links. <ol> Ordered list. <p> Paragraph. <pre> Preformatted text. <section> Section of a web page. <table> Table. <ul> Unordered list.

What are Inline Elements?

In HTML, inline elements are elements that don’t start on a new line, and only takes up the space they need (their content width, e.g. length of the text inside).

Code example:

< div style =" display : inline-block ; border : 1px solid #dd4c4f ; " > I’m a inline-block element </ div >

How it looks:

I’m a inline block-element.

Inline Block elements don’t start on a new line (line break).

So if you have two inline block elements next to each other on a code level:

< div style =" display : inline-block ; border : 1px solid #dd4c4f " > I’m a inline block element. </ div > < div style =" display : inline-block ; border : 1px solid #dd4c4f " > I’m a another inline block element. </ div >

Then they render in the browser like this:

I’m a inline block-element. I’m a inline another block-element.

And just to drive the point of how inline block & block differ from each other, let’s compare them “side by side”:

I’m a inline block-element. I’m a block-element.

All HTML inline block elements

A list of all inline elements in HTML:

<a> <abbr> <acronym> <audio> (only if it has visible controls) <b> <bdi> <bdo> <big> <br> <button> <canvas> <cite> <code> <data> <datalist> <del> <dfn> <em> <embed> <iframe> <img> <input> <ins> <kbd> <label> <map> <mark> <meter> <noscript> <object> <output> <picture> <progress> <q> <ruby> <s> <samp> <script> <select> <slot> <small> <span> <strong> <sub> <sup> <svg> <template> <textarea> <time> <u> <tt> <var> <video> <wbr>

Another key difference between block & inline

You’ve learned that block & inline elements differ in terms of:

Full-width (block) vs. content-width (inline)

New line (block) vs. same line (inline).

But there is another difference between how you can use them:

Inline block elements cannot contain block-level elements.

elements cannot contain block-level elements. Block elements can contain inline block elements.

So this is not acceptable HTML:

< span > < p > Block element inside an inline block element. </ p > </ span >

But this is acceptable in HTML:

< p > < span > Inline block element inside a block element. </ span > </ p >

The idea behind this structural content model distinction is that block elements should be used to describe larger structures than inline elements.