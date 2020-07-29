“Help, Things Disappear When I Hit the Play (Render) Button in Unity”

One of the most common issues Unity beginners have is that certain graphic/UI elements disappear when you hit the play button to render the scene.

The reason this happens is almost always because you accidentally manipulated the transform position’s z-axis to a minus value that is lower than your camera’s.

What happens is that your scene camera has a default z-axis value of -10 (at least in 2D). So if one of your UI elements has a transform position z-axis value that is lower such as -11, then it’s positioned behind the camera. Obviously, the camera can’t render and display elements that are positioned behind it!

How to fix it

In 3D, change your disappearing UI elements position z-axis value to a value higher than your scene camera.

In 2D just set it to 0 (you generally don’t need the z-axis for 2D games).

Video example: