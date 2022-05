In Aseprite, you can select the Eyedropper tool (regular keyboard shortcut: I) by holding down the Alt/Options key on your keyboard.

While your pencil tool is selected (B), do the following:

Hold down Alt/Options to quickly switch to the Eyedropper and click on the color you want to grab. Let go of Alt/Options to immediately switch back to your pencil. Start drawing!

Here’s a quick video demonstration from my YouTube channel: