In short, keyword density refers to the number of times a keyword appears within a block of content on a web page (product page, blog post, etc.), as a percentage or ratio of the total word count.

So if you have 100 words in an article, and the word “SEO” is mentioned 10 times, your keyword density for “SEO” on that single page URL is 10%.

Note: keyword density should not be confused with keyword frequency — although the topics are related.