How to fix Brew Error: Failed to link all completions, docs and manpages: Permission denied

The following error is pretty common when trying to update Homebrew on your Mac, with the brew update command:

Error: Failed to link all completions, docs and manpages: Permission denied

This is a permissions issue that can quickly be fixed with this command:

sudo chown -R $USER:admin /usr/local/*

The command tells your computer to allow admins (you) to modify all files in the /usr/local/ directory ( * means all).

Because you’re using sudo you’ll be asked to type your system password to apply the change.