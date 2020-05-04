How to Deploy a Static Next.js Site to Netlify

To deploy a static Next.js website to Netlify, first you need to export your Next.js site as a static build.

Go to your Next.js project’s package.json file and make sure you have this line inside your scripts object:

"build" : "next build && next export" ,

For context, here’s my entire scripts object:

"scripts" : { "dev" : "next dev" , "build" : "next build && next export" , "start" : "next start" } ,

Now you can statically export your Next.js site by running one of these commands:

yarn build

Or

npm run build

Make sure your static site is pushed to GitHub or another remote repository.

Then login to your Netlify account and do this:

Click on the New site from Git button

button Under Continuous Deployment choose one of the 3 Git Providers (GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket), this will show you a list all your repositories.

choose one of the 3 Git Providers (GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket), this will show you a list all your repositories. Choose the project you want to deploy to Netlify and fill out the Build & Publish fields

Build command: either yarn build or `npm run build

either or `npm run build Publish directory: out

It should look like this:

Now click on Deploy site.

If you’ve done everything correctly, your static Next.js site will get deployed on Netlify within a couple of minutes, depending on how big your project is.